Zach Bryan Thrills Fans With Epic Bruce Springsteen Duet

Not even a decade into his musical career Zach Bryan is proving himself a top talent in the industry. Only releasing four albums since his debut with DeAnn in 2019, the country singer sold over 30 million albums and won awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Billboard Music Awards. Recently, the country star performed at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in front of a sea of fans. And while those fans traveled to watch Bryan perform, they received a special treat when “The Boss” himself, Bruce Springsteen, walked on stage.

Attending a Bryan concert is already a treat, but to watch the country singer share his voice with Springsteen seemed like a special moment in music. And thankfully, given the age of technology, phones were at the ready to capture the moment as the pair performed songs like “Sandpaper” and “Revival”. With Bryan sharing his nerves throughout the song, the moment gained high praise from fans. One person wrote, “Wow this is so awesome. How lucky are the people who attended this show!”

Zach Bryan & Bruce Springsteen performing a new unreleased Zach song, “Sandpaper,” in Brooklyn.pic.twitter.com/NcFJBTzwcV — Country Chord (@CountryChord) March 28, 2024

Bruce Springsteen Worried He May Never Sing Again

While Springsteen has performed with numerous icons over the years, his duet with Bryan marked somewhat of a return for the singer. Although loving his time on stage, Springsteen postponed his world tour due to peptic ulcers. Trying to fight through the pain, it eventually became too much.

Speaking with E Street Radio, Springsteen explained, “You sing with your diaphragm. My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know? So, I literally couldn’t sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems.”

Besides fighting the pain, Springsteen also worried he might not sing again. He admitted, “During the course of it – before people told me, ‘Oh no, it’s going to go away and you’re going to be OK’ – you know, you’re thinking, ‘Hey, am gonna sing again?’ This is one of the things I love to do the best, most. And right now, I can’t do it.”

