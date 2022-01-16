Dolly Parton Joins List of Country Stars for Upcoming Country-Inspired Gershwin Album

Did you know there is a forthcoming George Gershwin country-inspired album on the way? Well, you do now.

And the lineup of artists involved is pretty stunning and includes everybody’s favorite country star, Dolly Parton.

The new album, which will be called Gershwin Country, is produced by EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner Liza Minnelli and features, along with the “Jolene” singer, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, and Rosanne Cash.

The LP is officially from Michael Feinstein and it will reportedly re-imagine the songs of famous composers, George and Ira Gershwin, through the window of country music.

It’s set to land on shelves on March 11.

Feinstein shared the news on Instagram. “I’m thrilled to announce my brand-new album, GERSHWIN COUNTRY, out March 11,” he wrote. “For this project, I collaborated with my lifelong friend and executive producer @officiallizaminnelli as well as the venerable co-producer Kyle Lehning, to put a contemporary country spin on some of my favorite songs from the timeless Gershwin songbook. With appearances from undeniably iconic voices like Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Rosanne Cash, and more, I wanted this collection to celebrate the lasting influence of the Gershwin brothers’ compositions across decades and musical genres.”

While it is officially a Feinstein project, the singer will be paired with country stars like Parton, Krauss, Cash, Lyle Lovett, Lee Ann Womack, Ronnie Milsap, Mandy Barnett, Amy Grant and The Time Jumpers with Vince Gill. Minnelli also sang on the song, “Embraceable You,” for the LP.

“Every single [artist] was an inspiration with the caring, dedication, and wisdom they instilled in these songs,” Feinstein said. “Some titles were new to them, and that brought a gift of freshness to the proceedings.”

He adds, making the album “was one of the happiest experiences of my life. Music is truly the universal language, and we all felt such a part of each other through the process.”

Fans can see the full track list below and pre-order the album HERE. A portion of the proceeds will go to MusiCares.

The Gershwin Country track list follows:

1. “Love Is Here to Stay” featuring Dolly Parton

2. “I’ve Got a Crush on You” featuring Rosanne Cash

3. “Someone to Watch Over Me” featuring Alison Krauss

4. “I Got Rhythm” featuring Brad Paisley

5. “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” featuring Amy Grant

6. “Clap Yo’ Hands” featuring Lyle Lovett

7. “How Long Has This Been Going On?” featuring Mandy Barnett

8. “Fascinating Rhythm” featuring The Time Jumpers with Vince Gill

9. “Soon” featuring Lee Ann Womack

10. “Oh, Lady Be Good!” featuring Ronnie Milsap

11. “Embraceable You” featuring Liza Minnelli

Check out “Somebody to Watch Over Me,” featuring Krauss below. That song dropped Wednesday (January 12).

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images