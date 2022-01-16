Kelly Clarkson Performs Cover of “working” by Tate McRae & Khalid for Latest Kellyoke

If it wasn’t for Kelly Clarkson, what would we be doing during the pandemic? Her recent videos, including the newest Kelloke performance, have been a big help during this time of sedentary confusion. We know it’s not just us.

Indeed, on Thursday (January 13), Kelly Clarkson performed her latest Kellyoke, this time it was the song, “working,” by Tate McRae & Khalid. Check out the video of the performance, which Clarkson shared on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, below.

“working,” produced by Joe Little, was originally released in June 2021.

And while we’re at it, let’s take a look at some more videos from the famed singer and coach on the NBC hit singing competition show, The Voice.

Clarkson has been performing covers for her Kellyoke series on her daytime talk show. The covers have been a boon to The Kelly Clarkson Show and showcase the charming Clarkson’s range and musical tastes.

Earlier this year, the artist sang a rendition of “She Used To Be Mine” from Broadway’s Waitress and a cover of Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young.” Both of which you can see below. (Kellyoke is, of course, a portmanteau of Kelly and karaoke.)

While the Stewart version is a variation on the Bob Dylan tune of the same name, both Stewart and now Clarkson, have made it their own. And the Broadway musical, Waitress, is a new fan favorite with songs written by Sara Bareilles.

Earlier this month, Clarkson performed a rendition of the lively Hall & Oates classic hit, “You Make My Dreams Come True.” Check out the performance by the Grammy Award-winning Clarkson below.

What will Clarkson do next? We’re waiting with anticipation!

Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp