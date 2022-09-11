Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II —“She Carried Herself with Grace and Strength Her Entire Life”

Dolly Parton joined the chorus of artists paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death was announced last week at age 96. The country icon had nothing but positive memories when recalling her meeting with the late monarch at her Silver Jubilee celebration in 1977.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland after 70 years on the throne. Many English artists have been thanking the Queen for her service to their home nation alongside the many U.S. artists that have expressed their sympathies.

Parton shared a post on her Instagram page earlier this week writing, “I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977.”

She continued, “She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest In Peace. My thoughts are prayers are with her family at this time. Love, Dolly.”

Along with the self-penned statement, Parton posted a photo of the meeting with both herself and Queen Elizabeth sporting vintage looks. Check it out below.

Parton took part in the Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 alongside The Jackson 5, Scottish singer and entertainer Sydney Devine, and comedian Frankie Howard. The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June with a star-studded concert outside of Buckingham Palace featuring performances from Diana Ross, Queen, Rod Stewart, and more.

Other figures that have paid tribute to the Queen include Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mick Jagger. Find a round-up of statements, here. Buckingham Palace announced funeral plans for the Queen on Saturday (September 10). The Queen will receive a state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in Central London. It will be the first time a funeral has been held at Westminster Abbey since the 18th century.

(Photo: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC)