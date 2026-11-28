Even posthumously, Dolly Parton is continuing to break records and make an impact.

On Wednesday night at the Thanksgiving halftime show for the Rams-Packers game, U2 performed Parton’s final recording. The recording was a song called “Torn,” which the Irish rock band released on their album Carnaval de Luz under 2 weeks ago. The song was a duet that Parton offered to U2, and that the band ended up making their own lyrical touches on.

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Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, which makes “Torn” Parton’s first posthumous entry on the Hot Country Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 39. It also debuted on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at No. 24, and the Billboard Country Airplay chart at No. 28. It was on the latter that she broke a personal record. Her debut on the Country Airplay chart is the highest debut she’s ever had. In addition to that, U2 had never been on that chart before Parton’s feature on “Torn”.

What an incredible feat to accomplish so far into an already impressive career.

Dolly Parton Thought U2’s New Music Was “Too Irish” at First

Before U2 had fully decided on what their next release was going to be, the group was thinking about releasing an Irish folk music project. That’s when the group’s lead singer, Bono, called Parton on the phone. Parton herself had Appalachian roots, so it wouldn’t have been too farfetched to have her contribute something.

Interestingly enough, though, when Bono played the country star a few demos, she thought that they were a little “too Irish” for her voice. That’s when she suggested “Torn”, a song that Parton had started herself. With U2’s input, the song ended up becoming a family story from the perspective of a mother. The mother is conflicted, as her children are divided by personal beliefs.

Parton recorded the song back in June, just two months before her passing. At the time, she was sick but still pushed through and got the recording done anyways.

When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song,” Bono explained to Rolling Stone. “And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now.”

What a powerful message and display of character for Parton to leave behind with “Torn”.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images