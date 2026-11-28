Natasha Bedingfield just lent her voice to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The pop singer showed up and showed out on the New York City parade route with an unforgettable performance. Unsurprisingly, the pop icon sang an upbeat rendition of her No. 1 Adult Contemporary hit, “Unwritten”, from 2004.

It’s no surprise Bedingfield found herself in the lineup this year, as she’s had a busy 2026. Back in August, she released a new song, “Dot Dot Dot,” which was her first solo single in years.

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Bedingfield also spent significant time on the road, opening for Teddy Swims and playing at festivals across the world.

All the while, Bedingfield has been hard at work on new music. She even has plans to release a new LP in the coming months, which will be her first album since 2019.

What to Know About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bedingfield is far from the only artist to be featured during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After receiving a whopping 11 Grammy nominations, Raye opened up the show with an incredible performance. Throughout the parade route, viewers will be treated to songs by stars including Megan Moroney, Icona Pop, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Teddy Swims.

Other groups will be showcased too, with dance troops, choruses, cheerleaders, marching bands, and clowns from all over set to be featured during the parade.

Floats will, of course, be put in the spotlight too, with beloved characters set to soar above the sky on the two-and-a-half mile parade route.

All the action will be led by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. The trio is helming the event as it celebrates its 100th year. The show will come to an end with an appearance from Santa Claus, which will serve as the official kick off to the Christmas season.

“There’s a new set of eyes added to it every year. New family members, new friends, new folks watching at home,” Roker told NBC Insider of the annual event. “New people coming and lining the parade route. It’s one of those events that I think, and not to sound corny, but it really does bring people together. I think it brings the country together. For three hours, we can all sit and be a family and watch something that unites us, you know?”

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