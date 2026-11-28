Thanksgiving may be behind us, but one of America’s most cherished traditions is still on the calendar. After being rescheduled due to severe weather concerns, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally upon us.

Don’t miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today, November 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The festivities will run until noon E.T. NBC and Peacock. The Parade will also be simulcast on Telemundo.

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Although it is a tradition on the holiday, 2026 marked a historic year for the event as it will celebrate its 100th anniversary. That’s right, for generations, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off the holiday season with dozens of floats, inflatables, and guest appearances. And to make sure you don’t miss a single second of the celebration, here are all the details, including performers, new floats, returning inflatables, and the marching bands ready to add a little music to the festivities.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Musical Performers

Anthony Ramos

Baha Men

Blues Traveler

DEVO

EJAE

Feid

Holly Robinson Peete

Icona Pop

Il Volo

Indigo Girls

Jack McBrayer

Jamie Miller

Janet McTeer

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

JoJo

Keke Palmer

Leslie Odom Jr.

Mckenna Grace

Megan Hilty, featuring a special tribute to Dolly Parton

Megan Moroney

Melissa Joan Hart

Natalie Merchant

Natasha Bedingfield

Queen Latifah

RAYE

RIIZE

Rodney Peete

Ryan Peter Murphy

Smash Mouth

Teddy Swims

Wyclef Jean

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Marching Bands

Besides the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade showcasing the talents of stars like Megan Moroney, Baha Men, Queen Latifah, RAYE, and more, the celebration will honor a few of the top marching bands around the country. Looking at the list, it includes:

Concord Community High School’s The Marching Minutemen (Elkhart, Indiana)

Dobyns-Bennett High School Band (Kingsport, Tennessee)

James F. Byrnes High School Band (Duncan, South Carolina)

Nā Koa Aliʻi Aloha All-State Marching Band (Hawaii)

Pearland High School’s Pride of Pearland Band (Pearland, Texas)

University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

University of Connecticut’s Pride of Connecticut Band (Storrs, Connecticut)

University of Illinois Marching Illini (Champaign, Illinois)

Macy’s Great American Marching Band (representing students from all 50 states)

NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY)

[RELATED: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Faces Historic Weather Threat Ahead of Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and a Dolly Parton Tribute]

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats And Inflatables

Between the performances, the organizers were thrilled to introduce an assortment of new floats for the 100th anniversary. Hoping to set a record with 100 inflatables and floats, the new lineup featured:

Dashing All the Way — DoorDash

Hogwarts Holiday — HBO

Mr. Peanut Power Plant — Planters

Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs — Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade — GEICO

Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes — Macy’s

That was just the start when it came to new elements of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other additions were:

Bluey — BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion — Illumination

Earl the Squirrel — Universal Orlando Resort

Hello Kitty Big Apple — Sanrio

Joe Cool & Woodstock — Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey — Disney

Underdog — DreamWorks Animation

Fuzzyeti’s Fur Wheel Drive — Levi’s (balloonicle)

Billie Brightpaw — A cheerful, curious bear created by Macy’s Studios

Macy’s All-Star Float

And again, with it being the 100th anniversary, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate the past with an All-Star float that will showcase some of the most-beloved characters to welcome fans.

Red from Angry Birds

Arthur

Bugs Bunny

Bullwinkle J. Moose

Curious George

Finn and Jake from Adventure Time

Jimmy Neutron

Popeye, Olive Oyl, and Swee’Pea

Pink Panther

Poppy from Trolls

Scooby-Doo

Sonic the Hedgehog

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Wild Thing

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)