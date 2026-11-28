Thanksgiving may be behind us, but one of America’s most cherished traditions is still on the calendar. After being rescheduled due to severe weather concerns, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is finally upon us.
Don’t miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today, November 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The festivities will run until noon E.T. NBC and Peacock. The Parade will also be simulcast on Telemundo.
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Although it is a tradition on the holiday, 2026 marked a historic year for the event as it will celebrate its 100th anniversary. That’s right, for generations, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off the holiday season with dozens of floats, inflatables, and guest appearances. And to make sure you don’t miss a single second of the celebration, here are all the details, including performers, new floats, returning inflatables, and the marching bands ready to add a little music to the festivities.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Musical Performers
- Anthony Ramos
- Baha Men
- Blues Traveler
- DEVO
- EJAE
- Feid
- Holly Robinson Peete
- Icona Pop
- Il Volo
- Indigo Girls
- Jack McBrayer
- Jamie Miller
- Janet McTeer
- Jimmy Fallon and The Roots
- JoJo
- Keke Palmer
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Mckenna Grace
- Megan Hilty, featuring a special tribute to Dolly Parton
- Megan Moroney
- Melissa Joan Hart
- Natalie Merchant
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Queen Latifah
- RAYE
- RIIZE
- Rodney Peete
- Ryan Peter Murphy
- Smash Mouth
- Teddy Swims
- Wyclef Jean
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Marching Bands
Besides the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade showcasing the talents of stars like Megan Moroney, Baha Men, Queen Latifah, RAYE, and more, the celebration will honor a few of the top marching bands around the country. Looking at the list, it includes:
- Concord Community High School’s The Marching Minutemen (Elkhart, Indiana)
- Dobyns-Bennett High School Band (Kingsport, Tennessee)
- James F. Byrnes High School Band (Duncan, South Carolina)
- Nā Koa Aliʻi Aloha All-State Marching Band (Hawaii)
- Pearland High School’s Pride of Pearland Band (Pearland, Texas)
- University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- University of Connecticut’s Pride of Connecticut Band (Storrs, Connecticut)
- University of Illinois Marching Illini (Champaign, Illinois)
- Macy’s Great American Marching Band (representing students from all 50 states)
- NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY)
[RELATED: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Faces Historic Weather Threat Ahead of Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and a Dolly Parton Tribute]
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats And Inflatables
Between the performances, the organizers were thrilled to introduce an assortment of new floats for the 100th anniversary. Hoping to set a record with 100 inflatables and floats, the new lineup featured:
- Dashing All the Way — DoorDash
- Hogwarts Holiday — HBO
- Mr. Peanut Power Plant — Planters
- Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs — Purina Dog Chow
- Road Trip to Parade — GEICO
- Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes — Macy’s
That was just the start when it came to new elements of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other additions were:
- Bluey — BBC
- Buckaroo Bob the Minion — Illumination
- Earl the Squirrel — Universal Orlando Resort
- Hello Kitty Big Apple — Sanrio
- Joe Cool & Woodstock — Peanuts Worldwide
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey — Disney
- Underdog — DreamWorks Animation
- Fuzzyeti’s Fur Wheel Drive — Levi’s (balloonicle)
- Billie Brightpaw — A cheerful, curious bear created by Macy’s Studios
Macy’s All-Star Float
And again, with it being the 100th anniversary, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate the past with an All-Star float that will showcase some of the most-beloved characters to welcome fans.
- Red from Angry Birds
- Arthur
- Bugs Bunny
- Bullwinkle J. Moose
- Curious George
- Finn and Jake from Adventure Time
- Jimmy Neutron
- Popeye, Olive Oyl, and Swee’Pea
- Pink Panther
- Poppy from Trolls
- Scooby-Doo
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Wild Thing
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)