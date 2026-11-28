Whether you know Smash Mouth from the Shrek soundtrack or just from revisiting your early 2000s playlists, you can’t deny that the group has left a mark on pop culture. Well, the iconic band is performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday. Joining them will be their new lead singer: Zachary Spencer Goode. Here are a few things to know about the band’s new frontrunner, who replaced Steve Harwell in March of 2022.

He’s From New York and Provincetown, Massachusetts

Although he was born in New York City, Goode spent most of his childhood in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Eventually, he moved to San Diego, where he fronted various rock bands, and then on to Los Angeles.

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His Favorite Movie Is ‘Harold And Maude’

As the Massachusetts native revealed on social media, he’s a big fan of the 1971 movie Harold And Maude, and a big fan of its soundtrack, which was done by Cat Stevens. The soundtrack features several previously released songs of the songwriter’s, including “Trouble”, which Goode shared a heartfelt cover of in February of this year. “Still gutted from the passing of Bud Cort,” he wrote in the caption. Cort, who played the role of Harold Chasen in the film, passed away on February 11.

His First Release With Smash Mouth Was an 80s Cover

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Although the band just released a new album of original material in August, Goode’s first experience releasing music with Smash Mouth was actually releasing a cover of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” in 2022.

“You know, the first song we released with me and the band was never a cover of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, Rick Astley,” he explained to Matt Vettesse of OurSpace Media. “We played it. That was the first and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, we just got Shrek rolled.’ And so, it became a whole thing…”

You Might Recognize Him From a Taco Bell Campaign

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According to his website, Goode has had a pretty extensive career in voice acting outside his time with Smash Mouth. His credits include a Toyota commercial, writing a song for Dr. Pepper, and even Taco Bell.

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