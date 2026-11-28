If you’re itching to see a great live performance, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is not always the place. During the 2026 event, a slew of incredible artists performed on the two-and-a-half mile parade route in New York City, many of them did not live.

With artists including this year’s leading Grammy nominee RAYE, country superstar Megan Moroney, and Broadway legend Megan Hilty among the performers, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is guaranteed to deliver on entertainment. However, many viewers will be disappointed to see lip-syncing instead of live vocals from some of the acts.

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“Don’t even get to see the parade on TV anymore anyway. Just a bunch of stupid lip sync performances,” one viewer tweeted. “With all the commercials & Al Roker, Savannah & Hoda talking 24/7, you see very little of the actual parade & floats. Then throw in the lip-synced performances,” another viewer noted.

Lip-syncing, however, is par for the course at the parade. Back in 2018, Rita Ora experienced technical difficulties during her set, prompting fans realize that many artists weren’t singing live.

“During today’s NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance,” Macy’s tweeted after the snafu. “We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist’s control.”

In response to the situation, John Legend took to X to explain why artists are forced to lip sync during the parade.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance,” he wrote. “Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway.”

Ora herself expressed the same sentiments, tweeting, “Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!”

That same year, Kelly Clarkson performed at the parade too. Unlike other artists, though, she sang live. That was probably due, in part, to the fact that she was on a stage, not a moving float.

What to Expect from the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the parade as it celebrates its 100th year. This year’s festivities will feature much more than just musical performances.

Dance groups, choruses, cheerleaders, marching bands, and clowns from far and wide will also get their moment in the spotlight throughout the parade.

Of course, the floats will be one of the biggest stars of the show, with beloved characters coming to life in a massive way over the course of the parade route.

The event will come to an end with an appearance from Santa Claus himself, officially kicking off the Christmas season.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.