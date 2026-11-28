Ready to celebrate a historic year, 2026 marked the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dating all the way back to the 1920s, organizers prepared to make the parade one of the biggest yet. Already announcing a group of new balloons that featured Bluey, Buckaroo Bob, Earl the Squirrel, Hello Kitty, and more, it seemed that the event would also bring a taste of the 90s with Smash Mouth and Baha Men.

Just a sample of the star-studded lineup, Smash Mouth might be known for hits like “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “I’m a Believer,” but the rock band released its first album in three years with Mercury Comet in August. Featuring Zach Goode on vocals, the album included a 2025 and 2026 tour. And with the group continuing a legacy that spanned over three decades, they had more than enough songs to choose from when entertaining fans at the parade. Not to mention, they once released a cover of “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

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As for the Baha Men, they’re ready to bring a little taste of the Bahamas to the Big Apple—and after the weather New York City has been dealing with, it could certainly use some tropical warmth. While Mother Nature forced the historic 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be rescheduled, she couldn’t keep the Baha Men from bringing a little early 2000s nostalgia to the festivities. And what better way to do that than with their signature hit, “Who Let the Dogs Out”?

[RELATED: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Faces Historic Weather Threat Ahead of Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and a Dolly Parton Tribute]

Full Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup

With the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrating 100 years, Smash Mouth and the Baha Men were just the start. Looking at the entire lineup, it included:

RAYE

Megan Moroney

Teddy Swims

Natasha Bedingfield

Baha Men

Blues Traveler

DEVO

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Feid

EJAE

Mckenna Grace

Indigo Girls

Icona Pop

JoJo

Wyclef Jean

Queen Latifah

Il Volo

Natalie Merchant

Jamie Miller

Ryan Peter Murphy

Leslie Odom Jr.

Password’s Keke Palmer

Anthony Ramos

RIIZE

Smash Mouth

Jack McBrayer

Janet McTeer

Melissa Joan Hart

Holly Robinson Peete

Rodney Peete

Besides an assortment of hit singers, classic balloons, and beloved musicals, the event was ready to honor the legendary Dolly Parton. With the Queen of Country Music passing away in August, the organizers wanted to highlight the light and love she brought to the world. And to helm the tribute will be Megan Hilty.

Don’t miss the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing live on November 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island)