Megan Moroney is giving fans something to be thankful for. The country star participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, bringing her signature style to the iconic event in New York City. Dressed in all-pink on an all-pink stage, the country crooner sang the title track of her Top 40 hit 2023 album, Lucky.

Moroney’s holiday performance came after a busy year for the singer. She released her latest LP, Cloud 9, in February, and began the album’s accompanying tour a few months later. The trek will bring her all over the world—from North America to Australia—into 2027.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking to the LP’s popularity is the fact that it helped earn Moroney two nominations at the 2026 CMA Awards—Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year. Moroney wound up losing out on both trophies to Ella Langley, but still had a special night at the show. She even performed “Beautiful Things” for the crowd.

Shortly after the ceremony, Moroney wound up as a nominee again, this time ahead of the 69th Annual Grammy Awards. She’ll compete in the Best Country Song and Best Contemporary Country Album categories at the February ceremony.

What to Know About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

🔥 Megan Moroney Just Hit the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade… and Country Music Has a New Moment



A big two weeks for country music, Ella Langley at CMA, Thanksgiving Halftime show with Miranda Lambert, and now The Macy’s Parade.



Megan Moroney has been rising fast, and this is one… pic.twitter.com/eqwTWygzmW — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) November 28, 2026

Moroney’s Thanksgiving performance was one of many that fans can look forward to throughout the parade.

Fresh off her class-leading 11 Grammy nominations, RAYE opened up the holiday event with a special performance. Throughout the parade, stars including Natasha Bedingfield, Icona Pop, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Teddy Swims will showcase their voices too.

Dance groups, choruses, cheerleaders, marching bands, and clowns from across the country will also get their moment in the spotlight throughout the parade.

Of course, the floats will be one of the biggest stars of the show, with beloved characters coming to life in a massive way over the course of the two-and-a-half mile parade route.

Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, the parade, which is celebrating its 100th year, will come to an end with an appearance from Santa Claus himself, officially kicking off the Christmas season.

“There’s a new set of eyes added to it every year. New family members, new friends, new folks watching at home,” Roker told NBC Insider of the annual event. “New people coming and lining the parade route. It’s one of those events that I think, and not to sound corny, but it really does bring people together. I think it brings the country together. For three hours, we can all sit and be a family and watch something that unites us, you know?”

“I’m sure there’s somebody out there who doesn’t like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but I haven’t met them yet,” he continued. “One of the greatest parts about doing this Parade is when people come up and say, ‘I grew up watching you on Thanksgiving morning as my mom or dad got Thanksgiving dinner together. You’re part of my holiday.’ That’s special, you know? You can’t put a price on that.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage