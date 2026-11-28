Teddy Swims is celebrating Thanksgiving in a special way. The “Lose Control” singer headed to New York City for the holiday, where he stepped out to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He opened with a gorgeous rendition of his glittering pop hit, “Mr. Know It All”.

Swims’ time in the spotlight on the parade route came ahead of the highly anticipated release of his next album, Ugly.

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Due out Jan. 22, Swims has been promoting the LP in a big way on The Ugly Tour this year, bringing his set across North America. Shortly after the album is released into the world, Swims will take his show to Europe and the U.K. for a run of shows.

What to Know About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

🎤 THAT VOICE HAS SOUL 🤯 Teddy Swims Sings His Hit That Got 180 Million Streams At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.



No overproduction. His voice just cuts through.



He worked to get here.



Teddy Swims spent YEARS singing covers online before the world caught on….



What a… pic.twitter.com/1Q9iDxR1ms — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) November 28, 2026

Swims’ Thanksgiving performance was one of many that fans can look forward to throughout the parade.

After scoring a year-leading 11 Grammy nominations, RAYE opened up the holiday event with a special performance.

Throughout the parade route, fans can expect to see performances from the likes of Natasha Bedingfield, Icona Pop, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Megan Moroney too.

In addition to the star power of the event, groups across the country will get a chance to showcase their talents. Dance groups, choruses, cheerleaders, marching bands, and clowns from far and wide will be featured throughout the parade.

Then there’s the floats. One of the parade’s biggest draws, beloved characters will come to life in a larger-than-life way during the two-and-a-half mile parade route.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are serving as the parade’s host. The parade, which is celebrating its 100th year, will conclude with an appearance from Santa Claus himself. With that, the Christmas season will officially be in full swing.

“There’s a new set of eyes added to it every year. New family members, new friends, new folks watching at home,” Roker told NBC Insider of the annual event. “New people coming and lining the parade route. It’s one of those events that I think, and not to sound corny, but it really does bring people together. I think it brings the country together. For three hours, we can all sit and be a family and watch something that unites us, you know?”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images