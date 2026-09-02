Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Damaged by Vandals

Given the global stardom of Dolly Parton, a group of vandals might have found themselves committing an international offense when they targeted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recently damaged and defaced, the country icon’s star was once surrounded by flowers. With Dolly sadly passing away, fans all over the world took a moment to remember her light. Although a place for fans to celebrate her life, it appears not everyone treated the landmark with the same respect.

According to Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the city was alerted to the incident. Not wanting the attack to diminish the outpouring of love shown for Dolly, Martinez promised, “This repair was set up late last week and the crew just completed the first part of making said repairs. The star repairs are currently ongoing and are done by the Hollywood Historic Trust which maintains and repairs the Walk of Fame stars.”

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[RELATED: The King of Country Says Goodbye to the Queen: George Strait Mourns Dolly Parton With Touching Tribute]

Dolly Parton’s Star Back In Action Before The Weekend

For fans walking down the street on Friday, they might notice a fresh star for Dolly. Martinez noted how “The star will be cured and will be polished on Friday for fans to enjoy.”

Having explored every corner of the entertainment industry, Dolly once acted alongside Sylvester Stallone in the 1984 hit film Rhinestone. Throughout the film, Dolly claimed she could turn any person into a country star. Taking the bait, her character’s manager introduced her to Nick Martinelli, played by Stallone.

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Although acting, both Dolly and Stallone had chemistry on the silver screen. And with Dolly donning her signature rhinestone in the movie, fans helped the singer add another chapter to the legacy of Larry Weiss’ hit song “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

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And over the last four decades, fans have walked past the star as a reminder of just how far Dolly’s influence reached beyond country music. While vandals might have damaged the landmark, they couldn’t erase the legacy behind the name.

(Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)