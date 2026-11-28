Viewers were expecting Megan Hilty to do Dolly Parton proud during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today. The Broadway star was expected to lead a special tribute to the late, great country singer. However, fans were surprised when the parade came to an end, and there was no Hilty in sight. Viewers took to X to voice their displeasure.

suing NBC for false advertising because i was promised an appearance by megan hilty — Vulture (@vulture) November 28, 2026

“So what happened to Megan Hilty doing the Dolly tribute? I was really looking forward to that. I’m guessing with the rescheduling it didn’t work out,” a viewer tweeted.

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Hilty being tapped for the Parton tribute was fitting to say the least. Hilty is a noted fan of the late country icon. In fact, Hilty remembered Parton in an Instagram post following her August death.

“She made more of an impact on me than I can express in an Instagram post and this deep and profound loss will take quite some time to process,” Hilty wrote of Parton. “I am so grateful to have been in her orbit and we are all so lucky this actual angel walked among us.”

It’s unclear why Hilty did not appear at the parade, though some have speculated that, due to the rescheduling of the event from this Thursday to Saturday, Hilty may have been unavailable. It’s a shame, because the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade tribute to Dolly Parton would have been yet another wonderful dedication to the late country star.

Parton was also remembered with a star-studded CMA special, memorialized with a performance by Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson at the 2026 CMA Awards, and has been honored with countless tributes on social media.

An Alternative Dolly Parton Tribute Appears To Have Occurred During the Parade

We may have missed out on Megan Hilty’s stellar pipes with her planned Thanksgiving Parade performance, but the late great country star didn’t go totally un-honored at the event. During the parade, a group of students from a high school near Dolly Parton’s own hometown performed a stellar medley of her music.

🙏 A High School From Dolly Parton’s Hometown Just Paid Tribute to Her at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade



Dobyns-Bennett High School took the national stage and performed for one of the biggest country icons ever.



These kids put in serious work to get ready for this moment. That… pic.twitter.com/Ry5RReQlxL — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) November 28, 2026

Dobyns-Bennett High School’s incredibly talented marching band took to the stage during the parade and performed a truly impressive ode to Parton. The students hail from Kingsport, which isn’t far from Parton’s hometown of Pittman Center, Tennessee. These kids deserve some props!

(Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)