Journey Announces European Dates For Their 50th Anniversary Tour: How To Buy Tickets

Journey has just announced a new run of dates for their 50th-anniversary concert tour, this time bringing all their hits to Europe. The rock legends will begin their newest run of shows in Cardiff, Wales at the Utilita Arena in October before wrapping up at the O2 in London, England in November.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images

The “Don’t Stop Believin’” stars will head to Europe after a hugely successful co-headlining tour with none other than Def Leppard and The Steve Miller Band. Their North American concert dates have sold out quickly for their latest tour and their European dates look to sell the same.

If you want to see Journey live on their latest tour in Europe, tickets are available now through Viagogo where orders are 100% guaranteed through Viagogo’s Guarantee program. Viagogo is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Journey is one of the most recognizable names in music. With a career that spans 50 years, it’s easy to see why. They have some of the most fun, singable songs of all time, including “Any Way You Want It,” “Stone In Love,” and “Who’s Crying Now.”

They’re one of the most decorated bands as well, with more awards than most other artists could ever hope of even being nominated for. That includes a Grammy nomination, 19 top-40 hits, and dozens of Gold and Platinum selling albums.

Journey is taking their 50th anniversary concert tour to Europe and it’s not one to be missed. Tickets to all of their shows are already moving quickly, so act fast to see the “Just The Same Way” stars live in action. Get official tickets to any of Journey’s European shows directly through Viagogo or by clicking here.

10/30 – Cardiff, Wales – Utilita Arena

10/31 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

11/02 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

11/04 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

11/05 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11/08 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

11/09 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

11/11 – Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

11/13 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

11/16 – Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

11/17 – London, England – The O2

07/06 – St Louis, Missouri – Busch Stadium w/ Cheap Trick

07/10 – Orlando, Florida – Camping World Stadium w/ Cheap Trick

07/13 – Atlanta, Georgia – Truist Park w/ Steve Miller Band

07/15 – Chicago, Illinois – Wrigley Field w/ Steve Miller Band

07/18 – Detroit, Michigan – Comerica Park w/ Steve Miller Band

07/20 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

07/23 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park w/ Steve Miller Band

07/25 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

07/27 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PNC Park w/ Steve Miller Band

07/30 – Cleveland, Ohio – Progressive Field w/ Heart

08/02 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Rogers Centre w/ Heart

08/05 – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park w/ Heart

08/07 – Flushing, New York – Citi Field w/ Steve Miller Band

08/12 – Arlington, Texas – Globe Life Field w/ Steve Miller Band

08/14 – Houston, Texas – Minute Maid Park w/ Steve Miller Band

08/16 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome w/ Steve Miller Band

08/19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Target Field w/ Steve Miller Band

08/23 – Phoenix, Arizona – Chase Field w/ Steve Miller Band

08/25 – Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

08/28 – San Francisco, California – Oracle Park w/ Steve Miller Band

08/30 – San Diego, California – Petco Park w/ Steve Miller Band

09/04 – Seattle, Washington – T-Mobile Park w/ Cheap Trick

09/08 – Denver, Colorado – Coors Field w/ Cheap Trick

FAQs

When do tickets for the Journey European Concert Tour go on sale?

Tickets for the latest tour by Journey are on sale now. Some of their shows are already selling quickly, so if you want to see the band live we recommend getting your tickets now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Journey 2024 European Tour?

You can buy official tickets for Journey’s European tour directly through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Journey European 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Journey European tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Journey tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check Viagogo for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, Viagogo currently has a limit of 6 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction. Viagogo changes the limit of the tickets being sold based on the venue’s availability.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Journey 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Journey is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for the Journey 2024 European tour, they may always add more later. If you don’t already see a city or venue near you, check back to see if the legendary band has added any more dates.

Is there an age restriction for the Journey 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Journey European tour but check with your local concert venue through Viagogo for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Journey merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Journey tour?

Journey hasn’t yet announced who they’ll bring with them for their European run of dates, but seeing as they’ve just brought along Heart and The Steve Miller Band for their latest tour, they’re probably going to bring some top-tier talent.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Journey through Viagogo, or by clicking here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.