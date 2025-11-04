Legendary Country Singer John Wesley Ryles Passes Away at 74

While still a teenager, John Wesley Ryles explored a career in country music when he first recorded the song “Kay.” Written by Hank Mills, the song launched his music career, landing in the Top 10 on the charts. Over the decades that followed, Ryles released several studio albums and solidified himself as a pillar in country music. Sadly, the country music star recently passed away at 74.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ryles watched his career go beyond the recording studio as he eventually found love with Joni Lee, who happened to be the daughter of Conway Twitty. With every aspect of his life surrounding country music, singer Bryan White explained what it was like to share the hallways with the vocalist. “When I moved to town and started singing demos for publishers and writers John Wesley and I would pass each other in the hallways of studios all over Nashville. I was always in awe. His skills were unmatched.”

Although some artists need years to master their craft, White explained how it appeared to come naturally for Ryles. “He could literally match the tone and the phrasing of whomever he was singing with. It didn’t matter who it was. He was flawless.”

[RELATED: George Jones, George Strait, Johnny Cash, and … Morgan Wallen? Country Star Surpasses Willie Nelson With Latest Feat]

Country Music Hall Of Fame Remembers John Wesley Ryles

While labeling Ryles a “giant” in country music, White made sure to note his talents went beyond songwriter, promising he was an “outstanding signer.”

Besides showcasing his contributions to country music, the Country Music Hall of Fame posted a picture of Ryles on Twitter, revealing, “John Wesley Ryles—who died Sunday at age seventy-four—recorded eight Top Twenty hits as a solo artist and performed for decades as a background singer on countless Nashville recordings. His credits include hits by more than twenty-five members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

John Wesley Ryles—who died Sunday at age seventy-four—recorded eight Top Twenty hits as a solo artist and performed for decades as a background singer on countless Nashville recordings. His credits include hits by more than twenty-five members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/pgrHdCbql6 — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) November 3, 2025

Among those who happened to share the studio with Ryles were Aaron Watson, Kenny Chesney, Joe Nichols, Martina McBride, Terry Clark, Clint Black, Alan Jackson, Gene Watson, Craig Campbell, Conway Twitty, Waylon Jennings, Garth Brooks, and the iconic Willie Nelson.

Although he may no longer walk the halls of Nashville’s studios, the music Ryles helped shape will continue to inspire future singers and entertain generations to come.

( Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)