Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Throw Epic Disco Party for Son Apollo’s 10th Birthday

It may be 2024, but Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are bringing back the 1970s. The singers threw the most bodacious of disco parties to celebrate their son Apollo’s 10th birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to Instagram Stories, Stefani shared several videos and photos from the wild gathering. Everyone threw on their best afro wigs and ’70s disco clothes. One attendee even rocked a disco ball-themed helmet just to really heighten the mood.

Stefani’s son celebrates his birthday on February 28. It appears the singer decided to combine multiple birthday parties together for the occasion. Stefani also gave a big birthday shout out to her brother Todd and her mother Patti, who turns 78 this year.

Stefani wore a patterned top with a fur coat that definitely conjured memories of that decade. She topped it off with a blonde wig and makeup. Shelton conjured his best Blue Hawaiian, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and afro mix. The duo looked happier than ever as they partied along the dance floor.

As if it was high school prom, Shelton and Stefani posed for multiple photos together, which Stefani uploaded to her Instagram account. Her son Apollo also got into the spirit, wearing an appropriately themed outfit. In one video, Apollo posed withe a cardboard cutout of a banana. Stefani captioned one of her posts, “Happy 10th b day apollo!!!”

The party included snacks from Shake Shake as well as birthday cakes and donuts. Stefani and Shelton cranked appropriate music including Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland.” The entire family and all of the singers’ friends looked like they had a good time.

Previously, Shelton opened up about what it’s like to be a step parent. He also spoke on the love that Stefani has for her children, speaking with TODAY.

“I’ve had stepparents,” Shelton said. “I think it’s, in some ways, harder more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back … and just talk, but no matter what, always be there if I’m needed.”

“It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in this world,” he said of their first ever interaction on The Voice. “That was her number one job. And now standing here, almost ten years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life.”

He continued: “What makes me happiest for Gwen, though, is that this all started with a song she wrote. Songwriting is her favorite thing to do. And she happens to be exceptionally talented at it.”

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]