Drivin’, Revvin’, Speedin’: Check Out Journey Guitarist Neal Schon’s Flashy New Ride

When you have Journey money, you can afford to buy nice things. Founding Journey guitarist Neal Schon has taken to social media to post a series of photos of him and wife Michaele posing with a brand-new Ferrari that the rocker just purchased.

Videos by American Songwriter

Accompanying the pics, the 69-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a message that reads, “F-90 @ferrari @nealandmichaeleschon @journeyofficial #journey #soar into #2024 @49ers.”

[Buy Journey Concert Tickets]

The car, which apparently is a Ferrari SF90 Stradale model, sports a black matte finish. A tag on the license plate area identifies the dealership as Ferrari of San Francisco. A little online research shows that a new Ferrari SF90 Stradale is priced somewhere north of $500,000.

Fans React to Schon’s New Ride

The photos inspired quite a few fans to comment on Schon’s Instagram page.

One fan quipped, “Is that furniture for the new house? Hahaha,” to which Schon responded, “new horses for the stables.”

Another fan asked, “Aren’t you a Lambo [Lambourghini] guy!?” Answered the guitarist, “I love all great cars.”

[RELATED: Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour Featuring Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick]

One of the more humorous comments came from a fan who wrote, “She’s So Beautiful Neal Don’t Drive it just park it in the Middle of Your Living Room!! Just sit in it and watch the reruns on MTV of All Your Epic Journey Videos!!! Oh Forget about it. Drive it Like You Stole it!!”

Yet another fan noted that the car was the “perfect 50th Journey anniversary present!”

Journey’s 2024 Tour Plans

Speaking about Journey’s 50th anniversary tour, the band kicks off the trek on February 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi. The North American outing, which features opening act Toto, is mapped out through an April 29 show in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Later in the year, Journey will be teaming up with Def Leppard for The Summer Stadium Tour. The expansive North American trek will run from a July 6 concert in St. Louis through a September 8 performance in Denver. Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band, and Heart also will perform on select dates.

Tickets to Journey’s 2024 concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub. You can check out all of the band’s tour dates at JourneyMusic.com.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.