Dustin Lynch Knows There Are a Lot of “Fish In The Sea”

Tullahoma, Tennessee-hailing country singer/songwriter Dustin Lynch is goin’ fishin’.

To kick off the height of the summer, Lynch dropped his latest single titled “Fish In The Sea” on July 1. This fresh catch of a tune is delightfully carefree with the sounds of salty air and ocean mingling in the background. And with a toast to his fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky, in the chorus, “Fish In The Sea” is this summer’s standout track.

Is there’s a lot of rum in my Coke, rum in my Coke

Got a tiki bar bartender floatin’ my boat

A lotta blue in the sky, blue in the sky

All the waves just wavin’ my worries goodbye

A lotta fish in the sea, fish in the sea

Oh, there’s a pretty one lookin’ at me, alright

“It’s that time of the year! Time to keep the BLUE IN THE SKY and bring a little bit of that feel-good energy into the holiday weekend,” Lynch said of the song. “This song takes me on a vacation—living life on the water and in a ‘Party Mode’ state of mind. I hope it does that for you, too! Crank it up!”

