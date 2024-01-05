Jelly Roll Fulfills Terminally Ill Woman’s Dying Wish: “He Made Me Feel Like I Was So Special”

While winning numerous awards and being nominated for a Grammy Award, Jelly Roll isn’t letting the rich and lavish lifestyle of a country star get to him. Never wanting to forget the turbulent life he lived, the country singer continuously finds ways to give back to those in need. Doesn’t matter if it is a toy drive or a rehabilitation center, Jelly Roll seems to love nothing more than using his stardom to help others. Recently, the singer jumped at the chance to meet one of his most dedicated fans who happened to be terminally ill.

For Sharon Brown, there are few singers who compare to Jelly Roll. Living in Columbia, the grandmother joked about how shocked people are to find out how much she loved the singer. She even displayed a Jelly Roll hoodie. “This one I got for Christmas.” She added, “I think they’re shocked because of my age and my white hair.”

From Matching Tattoos To Meeting Jelly Roll

Besides a hoodie, the grandmother’s love for Jelly Roll led her to not only visit the church the singer went to when he was young, but she went on to get matching bad apple tattoos with her daughter Melissa and granddaughter Naveah. While full of life, Melissa discussed her mother’s terminally ill condition and hoped to make her dream of meeting Jelly Roll a reality. “She had an aneurysm which caused early on-set dementia. She also has renal failure, and she has chosen not to do dialysis. It’s a lot. It’s a lot for her.”

Attending a Jelly Roll toy drive concert, Melissa saw a chance to make her mother’s dream come true as she talked to the staff. Although a massive request to meet the rising star, the grandmother quickly found herself in the room with the singer. Recalling the moment, Sharon said, “He gave me so many hugs. He made me feel like I was so special. He told me I only looked 50!”

Both overwhelmed and grateful for Jelly Roll meeting her mother, Melissa explained, “It was just an incredible experience to do that with my mom. It will be a day to remember for the rest of our lives.”

