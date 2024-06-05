Dwight Yoakam Praises Emergency Crews After Suffering From Heat Exhaustion During Railbird Festival

For over 40 years, Dwight Yoakam entertained fans as he released numerous albums with hit songs like “Streets of Bakersfield” and “I Sang Dixie.” He also honored former icons like Johnny Horton, Elvis Presley, and Queen by covering some of their hit songs. But his love for entertainment went far beyond the stage as he also starred in films like Wedding Crashers, Four Christmases, Sling Blade, Panic Room, and several others. While 67 years old, the singer recently praised emergency responders when he suffered from heat exhaustion on stage.

Last weekend, Kentucky welcomed country music to the Railbird Festival which featured stars like Noah Kahan and Chris Stapleton. As for Yoakam, he was scheduled for the Sunday lineup as he prepared for another concert on June 13. But during the festival, he left the stage just moments after starting his set. While fans worried, he returned just a few minutes later, revealing he felt like he was about to pass out.

Wanting to power through his set, he once again left, and this time – he didn’t come back. Admitting that heat exhaustion caused him to feel like he was about to pass out, emergency crews wasted no time helping the country singer.

Dwight Yoakam Receives Some Tips On How To Beat The Heat

Sharing an update with fans on social media, Yoakam wrote, “Dwight would like to thank all the fans at Railbird for bracing the elements with him this afternoon. With the combination of heat and humidity, Dwight had a quick spell of heat exhaustion but he is absolutely fine, and appreciates the fans singing along to help carry him through to the end of the set!” The country star, added, “Thank you to the Railbird staff and EMTs for the quick response and the all clear!”

Fans filled the comment section with love and support as they wrote, “My heart just skipped a beat. thank God. Dwight is fine. Feel better soon number one fan SD.” Another comment read, “I grew up in south Florida that heat and humidity is nothing to mess around with I’m glad he’s ok” And one fan even offered some tips to beat the heat. “Wear short pants, baseball trucker hat and flip flops! Worked for jimmy buffett! Nothing comfortable about cowboy boots, tight jeans and denim jacket this time of year.”



