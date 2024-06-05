‘The Voice’ Teases Cryptic Announcement as Fans Speculate Return of 2-Time Winning Coach

The Voice recently wrapped up another successful season, with Asher HaVon taking the crown for Team Reba McEntire. Next season, slated for this fall, brings an almost entirely new crop of coaches. Season 25 champ Reba is the lone two-time returner, with former coach Gwen Stefani also joining the “Fancy” singer. Newcomers Michael Buble and Snoop Dogg will fill out the other two big red chairs. Apparently, however, The Voice isn’t done springing news on voters. An Instagram post seemingly regarding next year’s coaching lineup has fans brushing up on their Hangman skills.

Social Media Post Has ‘The Voice’ Viewers Guessing a Letter

On Tuesday (June 4), The Voice‘s official Instagram account shared a cryptic post. The first slide features white letters on a black background and bears the message “Coach Announcement Incoming.”

When fans swipe right, they see a second post announcing “2025 Coaches.” Below that are the words “Team” four times, each followed by an assortment of blanks representing letters. Viewers are clearly meant to guess the names.

Some users pointed out that The Voice has already confirmed the coaching lineup for season 26. However, that season will air in the fall of 2024, meaning the post is likely referring to season 27.

Many viewers hoped for a return of a two-time champ, as Niall Horan was far and above the most guessed coach. Fans have made their desire to see the “Slow Hands” singer quite clear since he stepped back after season 24 to focus on touring.

“One of them better be Niall,” one user wrote. Another agreed: “i NEED niall back asap “

Of course, there are also five letters in “Blake”—as in Shelton. The “God’s Country” singer has previously expressed his lack of desire to return to his big red chair. However, viewers can still hope.

“The best season of coaches was Ariana Grande, Kelly, Blake, & John Legend!!” one user wrote. “What a time.”

Carson Daly Takes Playful Jab at Blake Shelton

On top of his earthy witticisms and industry knowledge, The Voice viewers perhaps best remember Blake Shelton for striking up playful rivalries with his fellow coaches. And one of those good-natured feuds lives on to this day—Shelton’s beef with host Carson Daly.

In a May 23 Instagram post, the “Boys Round Here” singer teased a potential collaboration with rapper Post Malone. And the longtime host of The Voice couldn’t resist taking a shot.

“Posty must have lost a bet!” Daly commented.

Featured photo via YouTube