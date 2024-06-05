Cause of Death for GRAMMY Winner and ‘American Idol’ Finalist Mandisa Revealed

Although Taylor Hicks walked away as the winner of the fifth season of American Idol, Mandisa found her own path thanks to the show. Throughout her time on American Idol, the singer proved her powerful voice could fit any genre. Sadly, she ended her run when she finished in ninth place. But not letting that remotely stop her, she went on to release albums like Overcomer, which snagged her a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Sadly, on April 18, Mandisa passed away. And with many remembering the star, her autopsy recently revealed the cause of death.

Videos by American Songwriter

While loved by many, Mandisa passed away at 47 years old inside her Tennessee home. According to the report, her friends discovered her body after experts put her passing away three weeks prior to discovery. And the reason why – complications from class III obesity. At the time of her death, her representative asked for love and support from fans. “We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

[RELATED: Watch American Idol’s Special Musical Tribute to Late Finalist & GRAMMY Winner Mandisa Tonight]

‘American Idol’ Alums Remembering The Love And Talent Of Mandisa

When news circulated of Mandisa passing away, numerous stars shared their heartbreak online. Fellow American Idol contestants like Melinda Doolittle, who nurtured a friendship with the singer, wrote about meeting her for the first time, “I met Mandisa in the studio. We were both singing background for a project produced by our good friend Chance Scoggins. Mandisa was singing soprano, of course, and I was definitely singing alto, and we hit it off. She told me she was going to compete on American Idol and I said, ‘That couldn’t be me. You have a great time.’”

Colton Dixon, who competed during season 11, also shared his connection with Mandisa, explaining, “I remember when I met Mandisa the first time, discovering how much of a fan she was. She was so supportive of what I was doing. Not only did our industry lose a really big voice and a powerhouse of a person, but Christian music lost its No. 1 cheerleader. She was that for everyone.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for KLOVE)