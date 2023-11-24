Dylan Scott Scores Second No. 1 Single Off of ‘Livin’ My Best Life’ LP

Louisiana native Dylan Scott is going into December with a brand-new No. 1 single. “Can’t Have Mine” brought him his third chart-topper. This makes the second single from his sophomore LP Livin’ My Best Life to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

Billboard reports that “Can’t Have Mine” moved three spots to top the Country Airplay chart. It will sit atop the survey dated December 2. The single gained 16% for a total of 32.5 million audience impressions over the past week.

Scott notched his first No. 1 with “My Girl” from his debut self-titled album in 2017. “New Truck,” the lead single from his sophomore album dominated the Country Airplay chart in August of 2022.

The singer/songwriter co-penned “Can’t Have Mine” with Matt Alderman, Josh Melton, and Dallas Wilson. Long before he was a hitmaker in Nashville, Scott wrote all of his own songs. Then, after moving to Music City, he loosened his grip on his creative process.

[RELATED: Dylan Scott Follows Recent No.1 Single “Nobody” with “New Truck”]

After releasing his single “New Truck” Scott spoke to American Songwriter about his path as a musician. HARDY co-penned that song with Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, and Ashley Gorley. However, it resonated with the Louisiana native. So, he had to cut it.

“I am first and foremost, an artist,” he said. “When I moved to town, I started writing music and fell in love with it. But there are too many great songs in this town to overlook by writing every song on your album,” he continued.

Then, he said, “I have to find stuff that’s relatable to me, and ‘New Truck’ is one of those. It relates to my life, so why try to write something else when I could just record this great song?”

About that song, he said, “It’s about a guy who gets in his truck after being in a relationship with this girl, and he’s still seeing memories of the past and the things they did.” He added, “The lyrics talk about finding her chapstick or ponytail holder, and the only way to get away from that is to get a new truck. So it’s a pretty cool spin on it. And, I think it’s very relatable to everybody.”

In “Can’t Have Mine,” Scott directs single guys to a myriad of places where they can find a date. However, he has a good woman and isn’t looking to let her go.

(Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)