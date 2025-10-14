Eagles Extend Their Journey With More 2026 Concerts

While taking four years to build, in 2023, the Las Vegas Sphere officially opened. When showcasing the massive venue and its futuristic technology, bands clamored for the chance to perform on its stage. So far, groups like U2, Dead & Company, and even the Backstreet Boys have entertained fans. But when it came to the Eagles, they practically called the Sphere home. Although first performing in September 2024, the band continued to return to Las Vegas for more shows. And it appeared they had no plans of changing when the group added new shows in 2026.

With 2026 right around the corner, the Eagles went ahead and started to plan the new year. Although looking to take some time off to celebrate the holidays, in January, the famous band will once again hit the road. And for fans who might not be able to see them in 2025, 2026 offers more than a few dates.

The Eagles Take Over The Sphere In 2026

Besides the shows in January, the Eagles announced four more concerts at the Sphere in February. Looking at their current schedule for the rest of 2025, it includes:

October 31, 2025 November 1, 2025 November 7, 2025 November 8, 2025

Jumping forward to 2026, with the added dates, the Eagles will perform on:

January 23, 2026 January 24, 2026 January 30, 2026 January 31, 2026 February 20, 2026 February 21, 2026 February 27, 2026 February 28, 2026

Having performed at the Sphere over 50 times, each concert consisted of the band covering some of their hit songs like “I Can’t Tell You Why”, “Life in the Fast Lane”, and “Hotel California.” For those hoping to purchase a ticket to one of their new shows, tickets go on sale on October 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT.

With more shows on the horizon, the Eagles continue to prove why they remain one of the most enduring and beloved bands in rock history. Their return to the Sphere not only celebrates their timeless catalog of hits but also their ability to connect with generations of fans who still pack arenas to hear the songs that defined an era.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Eagles as they return to the stage for another unforgettable run of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)



