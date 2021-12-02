Eddie Vedder Announces 2022 Tour Dates to Support New Solo Album

2022 is shaping up to be the year of Eddie Vedder.

The Pearl Jam frontman is set to embark on a new tour next year to support his forthcoming solo album Earthling.

The tour begins February 3 in New York City where the legendary frontman will be backed by his band, The Earthlings. The tour ends in his hometown of Seattle.

Vedder’s band is a cast of all-stars, including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Pearl Jam touring band member Josh Klinghoffer, NHC and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and vocalist Glen Hansard, who will also open for Vedder on some of the stops. Guitarist Andrew Watt is also one of The Earthlings.

The 56-year-old Vedder’s new album, Earthling, touches down officially on February 11. Earlier this year, the vocalist released the album’s debut single, “The Haves,” which you can check out below.

The new LP is his first true solo work since his 2011 record, Ukulele Songs. Last year, Vedder released the original soundtrack to Flag Day.

Earlier this year, Vedder also released a new Audible Project, in which he got candid about a number of his life experiences, including his early struggles dealing with fame.

He said: “It did get a little funny, you know, where you couldn’t go to 7-Eleven and get coffee without… it would get crazy. It was like f*cking One Direction or something. It was bizarre. The problem with fame or whatever, and it really is kind of a ridiculous conversation, I mean, it’s real. But you know, to be honest with you, if you can’t handle it, what the f*ck are we doing there in the first place? The thing is, we just didn’t expect it. And I remember after the second record, I got really bad, I just wouldn’t leave the house.

“But there was this malaise. I had this cool house in Seattle, like an old ‘70s Northwest architecture house on an end of a street. And I never thought I’d have a house before and I had a basement and that’s kind of where I spent all my time. And then I started smoking cigarettes and then I’d start spray painting words on the wall, like a hallway would just say ‘happenstance’ and then I’d make sculptures out of duct tape on another wall and I would just never leave.

“I had a pinball machine. I would just stay in the laundry room and play pinball. I wouldn’t see people, I would never go out and I was by myself a lot. But I had typewriters and this little, Italian dentist I got the house from, he put in a little wine room. So I’d sit in this tiny, cozy, little wine room, dark, with a candle and cigarette and a bunch of wine just by myself. It was a weird time. But just never, never going out, that was the way I handled it and I’m probably reclusive by nature and all those years of midnight shifts and all that, I was always awake by myself, no one up, no energy around. I was kind of used to it. It’s like COVID now, you know? You get so used to not going out, it’s like, you may never go out again.”

Eddie Vedder Tour dates:

02-03 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-04 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-06 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

02-09 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

02-15 El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

02-17 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

02-21 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

02-22 Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

Photo: Danny Clinch / Republic Records media