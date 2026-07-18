Ella Langley and Laci Kaye Booth Dazzle With a Duet Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Landmark 1977 Soft-Rock Anthem

There are few things I love more than Ella Langley and Fleetwood Mac. But Langley covering “Dreams” on her Dandelion Tour? I didn’t even know that was an option.

Ella Langley covering Stevie Nicks live onstage. pic.twitter.com/9nK7sqCmci — Rock'n Roll of All (@rocknrollofall) June 8, 2026

While on tour, the “Choosin’ Texas” singer has been doing a cover of the song with her opener Laci Kaye Booth, and honestly, our ears are feeling blessed. It’s cool enough already that this song was originally written and performed by Stevie Nicks, one of the most badass female rockers ever. Langley and Booth trying their hand at the song only feels fitting. It’s like the torch is being passed down in a yee-haw country-type way.

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Right now, Langley is busy on the road with her own tour. At the same time, she’s also opening on select dates for Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour. Along with Booth, her Dandelion Tour features an incredible lineup of openers. Fans get the pleasure of seeing Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, ERNEST, and Kameron Marlowe on stage, depending on the night.

This week, Langley even had Avery Anna join her onstage at a show in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The ACM New Artist of the Year did a parodied version of “You Look Like You Love Me” with Langley onstage, during which she sang Riley Green’s part. I’m honestly getting fomo just watching videos from it.

2026 ACM New Female Artist of the Year Avery Anna joins 2025 winner Ella Langley on stage for "You Look Like You Love Me" last night in Canada 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M08fbi9Jmr — #1 Ella Langley Fan 🌼 (@QueenEllaFan) July 17, 2026

Ella Langley Wants Fans To Hear the Authenticity in ‘Dandelion’

This year, it’s no secret that Langley has had a generational run. From stealing the show at this year’s ACMs to climbing to the top of the charts with hits like “Choosin’ Texas”, it’s evident that not only is the Alabama native trending right now, but so is country music.

When it comes to her album, Dandelion, which Langley dropped this April, she wants people to really hear it for what it is.

“My hope is that they can hear it’s authentic,” she told of the record. “There wasn’t any mistakes on this record. There wasn’t any song that wasn’t meant to be on there. Everything tells a story.”

While the project features notable hits like “Choosin’ Texas”, Dandelion also sports songs that are popular among fans like “Be Her”. For Langley, the song’s title track was what she kept coming back to when crafting the rest of the project.

“‘Dandelion’, I had that song first, and I really went into every one of these writes with like, ‘This is what this record is about. This is the sonic influence for this record,’ ” she shared with People. “I mean, I had it so mapped out from early on that, I don’t know, I was very specific about everything.”

It’s honestly super cool to see an authentically country music artist like Langley getting her moment in the spotlight. Per usual, we can’t wait to see what she does next.

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images