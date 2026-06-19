Ella Langley’s No. 1 Streak Ends as a Global Superstar Strikes Again

Ella Langley produced more than a few hit songs with “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” “Be Her,” and “You Look Like You Love Me.” Although each release expanded Langley’s grasp on country music, nothing compared to “Choosin’ Texas”. Completely dominating the airwaves, the charts, and the genre, the hitmaker not only landed No. 1 on the US Country Airplay, but she snagged the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. With “Choosin Texas” giving Langley a career-defining moment, the singer recently fell from No.1 thanks to global superstar Taylor Swift.

When Disney and Pixar were putting the final touches on Toy Story 5, the production turned to Swift to help bring Jessie’s story to life. Getting the chance to watch an early screening of the film, Swift collaborated with Jack Antonoff on the lyrics for “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Released on June 5 to promote the newest installment in the Toy Story franchise, Swift climbed her way back to the top.

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Although Swift soared to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, it was the US Hot Country Songs chart that was surprising. While the singer once explored a career in country music, she eventually ventured into other genres, helping her gain global stardom. But with “I Knew It, I Knew You” exploring country music themes, the singer returned to the genre she once called home.

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[RELATED: How Miranda Lambert Helped Ella Langley Take Control on ‘Dandelion’: “She’s Just So Honest”]

Ella Langley Could Become Best New Artist Thanks To Grammy Change

While falling from No. 1 due to Taylor Swift, Disney, and Toy Story, Langley received some good news from the Grammy Awards.

Recent changes to the Grammy Awards expanded the Best New Artist rules, which previously limited singers to just three nominations. That limit has increased to four. The last time Langley entered the category was at the height of her collaboration with Riley Green on “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Releasing a statement on the changes, Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “We’ve heard from the music community that the way artists are being developed is changing, and the time it’s taking to find success or recognition can take longer than it once did. Artists are often releasing more music before they actually break through the consciousness of consumers or of our voters, and that evolution directly impacts this Category.”

Falling from No. 1 to Swift is hardly a sign of trouble for Langley. With Grammy eligibility back in play and “Choosin’ Texas” continuing to connect with fans, the country singer is primed for another major run.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)