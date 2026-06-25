Ella Langley Fans Express Frustration After Ticketmaster Crashes During The Dandelion Tour Presale

During the presale for Ella Langley‘s The Dandelion Tour this morning, many fans were left disappointed after Ticketmaster crashed and paused the presale.

The site has been known to have technical difficulties during ticket presales for popular artists like Taylor Swift. After it crashed yet again, Langley fans took to social media to complain.

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One fan on X expressed her frustration alongside a photo of her place in line:

“Are you kidding me @Ticketmaster I went from 3000 in line for @ellalangleymsic tickets to 124,267 bc your system crashed! this is not okay!”

Are you kidding me @Ticketmaster I went from 3000 in line for @ellalangleymsic tickets to 124,267 bc your system crashed! 🤬🤬 this is not okay! pic.twitter.com/qlLny5U34J — Sherry Birchem (@SherryBirchem) June 25, 2026

Others poked fun at the situation, sharing funny videos with captions relating to the presale dilemma.

“My wife when I tell her I’ll get us 4 tickets for @ellalangleymsic presale and then @Ticketmaster crashes when I’m 137 in the queue.”

My wife when I tell her I’ll get us 4 tickets for @ellalangleymsic presale and then @Ticketmaster crashes when I’m 137 in the queue pic.twitter.com/mUvkuA1Hoy — Nicholas J. Nicastro (@donniccolo) June 25, 2026

Even Langley was quick to address the problems fans were having in an Instagram story this morning.

“We’re aware fans are having trouble accessing tickets due to technical issues with Ticketmaster,” she wrote. “Thanks for your patience while they’re working to get things back up and running. We’ll share updates as soon as we have them.”

Honestly, it’s totally understandable that fans are upset about this presale situation. Hopefully, Langley’s team can get things back to normal for those eager fans.

Ella Langley Announces Second Leg of The Dandelion Tour

Just a few days ago, Langley announced on social media that she would be adding a second leg of shows to The Dandelion Tour. This includes stops all over the US, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Saint Paul, Minnesota. It also includes a killer lineup of openers, with Ernest, Laci Kaye Booth, Kameron Marlowe, and Gabriella Rose all making appearances.

In a recent interview with , Langley talked a little bit about the success of Dandelion so far, and how it feels to have an audience that’s really listening.

“It’s just finding my footing in this new life that I have where so many people care about what I’m doing,” she explained. “This is the goal, the whole time, for people to be listening to the music. But now they’re also paying attention to the human version of me, which is interesting.”

If you weren’t able to snag tickets during this morning’s presale, fans still have an opportunity to grab a coveted spot at The Dandelion Tour on Friday, June 26, at 10 AM local time.

Photo by: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic