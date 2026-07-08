Ella Langley Says One Decision Changed Her Life Forever—and She’ll Never Go Back

Ella Langley doesn’t plan to change her look any time soon. During an appearance on This Past Weekend With Theo Von, recalled how she ended up with her now-signature hairstyle.

“I was wearing a cowboy hat for a while. I took it off because it was windy one show and it was pissing me off. I decided, ‘You know what? I’m going to take it off,’” Langley said. “I liked how my bangs were kind of around my face.”

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Langley liked it so much, in fact, that “like 20 minutes before I walked out on stage, I decided to cut my fringe a little bit.”

That was not a great idea, as the self-inflicted haircut wound up looking “so bad,” Langley said.

It couldn’t have been worse timing for Langley, who was scheduled to shoot her cover art for her freshman album shortly thereafter.

After some debate, Langley told her hairstylist to “full send it with the bangs.”

Afterwards, Langley’s career exploded, first with the Riley Green duet “You Look Like You Love Me,” and later with her record-breaking hit “Choosin’ Texas.”

“I don’t think I can ever change it,” she said of the hairstyle. “It changed my life a little bit… Maybe a little bit of the music, but mainly the bangs.”

What to Know About Ella Langley’s Tour

Langley released her sophomore album, Dandelion, in April. The following month, she set off on tour in support of the LP. She’s set to wrap up the first leg of the trek on Aug. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas, before picking things up a few days later in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Langley has shows scheduled through October, with the final show of the run currently scheduled for Halloween night in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

While she’s busy on the road, Langley is continuing to make history on the charts.

“Choosin’ Texas,” which has been certified four times Platinum, has spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the first country song to achieve the feat. The song is also one of only five to do so with no male artists. Additionally, the hit is the fourth track ever to lead the Hot Country Songs chart for at least 30 weeks.

At the same time, Langley’s “Be Her,” as well as “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” her duet with Morgan Wallen, both sit in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

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