Enter to Win American Songwriter’s VIP SXSW Experience

American Songwriter is offering artists the chance to win an exclusive experience at the 2023 South by Southwest Music Conference & Festivals (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The SXSW VIP Experience, presented by American Songwriter in benefit of Give a Note and Artist For Artist, is offering the opportunity for one winner (plus a guest) to travel to Austin like a VIP for the annual music festival.

The Prizes:

The contest comes with a series of prizes including, but not limited to, roundtrip airfare and two nights of lodging in Austin for the winner and a guest, SXSW Music Badges that grant access to all music showcases during your stay, VIP showcase guest passes at The Belmont on March 14 and more. The package includes premium guitars from Alvarez and Fender, a release promo package from Symphonic Distribution to help the winning artist to promote their album, premium travel luggage from Duravo, and membership to American Songwriter. Gibson is also supplying custom commemorative SXSW guitars signed by Sammy Hagar and The Doors’ Robby Krieger.

Prize Package Value Over $19,000

SXSW Music Festival:

“The SXSW Music Festival brings together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world to make connections, elevate their careers, and celebrate the magic of live music – from legendary performers to the most exciting new talent, ” reads the website.

How to Enter:

Artists can participate by entering American Songwriter’s 2023 Lyric Contest and/or Song Contest. Everyone who signs up for either the Lyric Contest or Song Contest is eligible to win the SXSW VIP package.

The Deadline:

The deadline to enter is March 6.

Limited-Time-Only Opportunity To Attend SXSW This Year In Style. The winner will be flown into Austin on March 14, with two-night lodging on the 14th and 15th.

The contest benefits Give a Note, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to strengthen music education programs, and Artist For Artist, a New York-based agency that “run by artists for artists,” they describe. “No school is whole without the sound of students learning the greatness of their own voices,” Give a Note states. “Music is primary in education. And we are keeping it in schools.”

The Doors, The Zombies, Ambre, Lemon Twigs, and Margo Price are among the vast range of artists who will be appearing at the SXSW Music Festival.

Gettyimages.com