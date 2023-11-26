Mark Zuckerberg’s Wife Reveals Meta CEO Spends His Nights “Learning Every Lyric of the Taylor Swift Songs”

Since launching Facebook in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg instantly became a household name. In the years to follow, the CEO married his girlfriend, Priscilla Chan, welcomed three daughters with his wife, and landed the No. 6 spot among the richest people in the world, according to Forbes. While focusing his time on growing Facebook and staying ahead of technology, apparently, the father of three also takes time to show interest in what his daughters enjoy. And it should come as no surprise that it involves learning lyrics to Taylor Swift songs.

Ever wonder what it takes to run a massive company like Facebook? While Zuckerberg enjoys his privacy, on numerous occasions he has given a glimpse into his sometimes turbulent life. During a Q&A back in 2016, the CEO admitted to checking Facebook first thing when he gets up at 8 a.m. He explained the habit to Joe Rogan. “It’s almost like you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach, so it’s, like, OK, now I need to go reset myself and be able to be productive and not be stressed out about this.”

Given his recent interest in jiu-jitsu, Zuckerberg also takes time to train a minimum of three times a week and consumes around 4,000 calories a day to keep up with his training requirements. Not giving too many details about what he eats, he shared on the social media platform Threads, a McDonald’s order consists of “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some cheeseburgers for later?”

Zuckerberg Always Makes Time For Family

While spending around 60 hours a week at the office, once a home, Zuckerberg’s attention turns to his family. Chan discussed her marriage to the billionaire, revealing he often reads Harry Potter to August, Aurelia, and Maxima or even teaches them to code. But what might shock some is the fact he is also learning about Taylor Swift. With Swift taking over the NFL, the music industry, and the world, Chan said the father of three is “learning every lyric of the Taylor Swift songs.”

Making sure to share a Jewish prayer with the children before tucking them in, Zuckerberg retires to his bedroom where he makes sure to get a solid eight hours of sleep before starting a new day.

(Featured Images by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)