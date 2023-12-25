Watch: Taylor Swift Pulls Up to Chiefs Christmas Game With Santa Claus in Tow

The Kansas City Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day (they lost), but Taylor Swift brought a special someone to the game to lift everyone’s spirits: she arrived at the game with Santa Claus and a bag full of gifts.

Videos by American Songwriter

One view on Twitter shows Swift waving to fans as she walks through the stadium with Santa. She’s dressed in a smart jacket and plaid skirt combo, with tights, heeled loafers, and a bow in her hair pulling the festive look together. Santa is lugging a bag full of what appear to be gifts. Could they possibly be more homemade cinnamon rolls for the team?

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Moved by Single Mother’s Emotional TikTok: “It Reminds Me of Me and My Mom”]

Taylor Swift Shows Up at Chiefs Game with Santa, and Travis Kelce Shares How They Got Together

Swift has been captivating football fans with her appearances at Chief’s games which leads to Swifties showing up at games hoping to catch a glimpse of the pop star. Travis Kelce recently shared how the two got together thanks to a few members of Swift’s team. In conversation with the Wall Street Journal, Kelce explained how it all happened.

First, he explained that he tried to get backstage at one of Swift’s concerts, but he wasn’t allowed. Then he spoke about it on a podcast, and some people from Swift’s team knew who he was and heard about his intentions. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner,” Kelce said. “I had someone playing Cupid.”

Though, he didn’t lay the framework of the relationship himself, Taylor Swift eventually reached out to him. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said. When speaking about why he kept their relationship secret for so long, he said, “That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.”

He also spoke about how similar they are when it comes to family life. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around. So, I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Taylor Swift is here with Santa pic.twitter.com/XTdgC7vzgb — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 25, 2023

Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic