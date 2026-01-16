Eric Church’s 2026 Free the Machine Tour Dates Kick Off Soon. Here’s How to Get Tickets

Eric Church has been touring steadily, and he’s not taking his foot off the gas anytime soon. Back in September, the “Springsteen” singer announced an extension of his Free the Machine Tour that will see the country superstar making the rounds through winter and spring 2026.
The 2026 leg of the tour will kick off January 22 in Washington, DC, and it wraps April 11 in Tampa, Florida. Stops along the way will include Toronto, Tulsa, Austin, Atlanta, and Charlotte.
Opening duties are split six ways across the tour. Caylee Hammack, Ella Langley, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kashus Culpepper, and Ashley McBryde are all slated to support Church on select dates as he travels through the East Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Texas.
View the full tour routing below to see if the Free the Machine Tour is coming to a stop near you.
Jan. 22 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Jan. 23 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
Feb. 5 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Feb. 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Feb. 7 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena
Feb. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Feb. 14 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Feb. 19 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Feb. 26 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 27 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Feb. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
March 5 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum
March 7 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
March 27 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
April 3 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
April 10 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena
