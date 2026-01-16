Eric Church’s 2026 Free the Machine Tour Dates Kick Off Soon. Here’s How to Get Tickets

Eric Church has been touring steadily, and he’s not taking his foot off the gas anytime soon. Back in September, the “Springsteen” singer announced an extension of his Free the Machine Tour that will see the country superstar making the rounds through winter and spring 2026.

The 2026 leg of the tour will kick off January 22 in Washington, DC, and it wraps April 11 in Tampa, Florida. Stops along the way will include Toronto, Tulsa, Austin, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

Opening duties are split six ways across the tour. Caylee Hammack, Ella Langley, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kashus Culpepper, and Ashley McBryde are all slated to support Church on select dates as he travels through the East Coast, Southeast, Midwest, and Texas.

View the full tour routing below to see if the Free the Machine Tour is coming to a stop near you.

Eric Church Free the Machine Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to Eric Church’s Free the Machine Tour are available now on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Jan. 22 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Jan. 23 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Feb. 5 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Feb. 6 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Feb. 7 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena

Feb. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Feb. 14 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Feb. 19 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 20 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 26 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 27 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Feb. 28 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

March 5 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum

March 7 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

March 27 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 3 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

April 10 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 11 — Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

