Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1965

Country ballads have an incredible ability to soothe the soul and entertain the ears. Ballads from all decades have their merit, but some country ballads from the 60s, particularly 1965, just hit the spot. If you’re a baby boomer, I bet you still remember the following four classics.

“Make The World Go Away” by Eddy Arnold from ‘My World’

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This hit from country crooner Eddy Arnold wasn’t actually the original version of the ballad. “Make The World Go Away” was originally penned by songwriter Hank Cochran and first recorded by Ray Price in 1963. Arnold’s version, however, was such a big hit that it made it to the Grammy Hall of Fame. The song made it to No. 1 on both the country and adult contemporary charts in the US, as well as No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Ribbon Of Darkness” by Marty Robbins

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This lovely ballad was penned by Gordon Lightfoot and turned into a huge country hit by Marty Robbins. It was a No. 1 smash on the Hot Country Songs chart, and it came very close to making it to the Hot 100 as well. In the years since, several artists have given the song a shot, from Connie Smith to Crystal Gayle to Bruce Cockburn to Conway Twitty. But nobody did it quite like Robbins.

“Before You Go” by Buck Owens from ‘Before You Go’

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Buck Owens dished out so many country ballads back in the day, and “Before You Go” from 1965 is definitely noteworthy among them all. This tender country ballad was written by Owens and Don Rich. It was yet another No. 1 hit dropped in the bucket for Owens, who was riding on seven No. 1 hits at the time. “Before You Go” also made it to the Hot 100 at No. 83.

“Then And Only Then” by Connie Smith from ‘Connie Smith’

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Connie Smith has quite the voice. And it suited the Bill Anderson classic “Then And Only Then” quite beautifully back in 1965. This song was Smith’s second major hit on the charts, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Like many of the hits on this list, “Then And Only Then” came close to making it to the Hot 100.

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