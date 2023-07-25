Ozzy Osbourne Shares Blood Clot Health News – “I’m Battling Through”

Singer Ozzy Osbourne stopped by the SiriusXM radio show Ozzy Speaks to share some news with host Billy Morrison. During the show, Osbourne gave a health update about his blood clots, saying he’s doing alright and the news sounds worse than it is.

Fans can see a clip of the show, which airs again on July 27 at 5 p.m. ET, below. And see below for a transcript of Osbourne and Morrison’s exchange about the former Black Sabbath frontman.

Billy Morrison: How are you mate?

Ozzy Osbourne: I’m battling through, like for instance last Monday, I went to have a filter removed and I went-

Billy Morrison: You texted me that. What’s a filter?

Ozzy Osbourne: When I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain. It sounds worse than it is.

Billy Morrison: It sounds terrible.

Ozzy Osbourne: So, on Monday I went to have it removed. The blood clots have jammed you all up. It’s just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life.

Billy Morrison: What a pain in the ass. I’m so sorry you’re going through this.

Ozzy Osbourne: So, they put a thing down there in my neck, straight down to my groin.

Billy Morrison: What? Inside you?

Ozzy Osbourne: Oh yeah.

Billy Morrison: Oh my God. They put you out?

Ozzy Osbourne: Oh yeah. Bing.

Billy Morrison: We like that bit.

Ozzy Osbourne: Yeah, but they can’t even find a vein on me.

Billy Morrison: Ozzy, I had them send in for specialists to try and get a vein on me.

Ozzy Osbourne: Do you have that thing where they put a scan on you and find one inside?

Billy Morrison: Yeah, but then they’ve actually gotta get it and I always, do you ever have this? They go, “Right. Show me your arm.” I’m like, “Listen, I’ve got more experience than all of you put together.”

Ozzy Osbourne: You know what, you ain’t gonna get that vein. Listen bro-

Billy Morrison: Leave it to me.

Ozzy Osbourne: I knew this for all days.

Billy Morrison: I’m the professional here. “Yeah, alright. Go on then,” and 14 stabs later they’re listening to me.

Ozzy Osbourne: You look like you’ve been fucking attacked.

Billy Morrison: I hate it.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images