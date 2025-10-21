Ex-KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Pays Tribute to the Late Ace Frehley: “[He] Was the Every Man Rock Star. That’s What a Legend Is”

Vinnie Vincent had the unenviable task of replacing founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley when the “Spaceman” exited his famous group in 1982. Vincent, who took on the character of the “Ankh Warrior,” contributed his guitar and songwriting talents to two KISS albums—Creatures of the Night (1982) and Lick It Up (1983)—before he departed the group and was replaced by Mark St. John.

While Vincent only crossed paths with Frehley a couple of times over the years, he’s penned a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to Ace on the official Facebook page of his solo band, Vinnie Vincent’s Invasion. Frehley died October 17 at age 74 after suffering a brain injury in a fall at his home studio.

Vincent titled his homage “Gone Too Soon – The Loss of a Loved One.” He began by noting, “I WANTED TO SAY THE RIGHT WORDS THAT COULD DESCRIBE THE LOSS OF A LOVED ONE but nothing I could muster would begin to comfort the millions of fans who idolized worshiped and adored Ace, the man and the legend, and make their pain go away.”

Vincent Reflected on Frehley’s Passing and His Musical Legacy

Part of Vincent’s tribute was dedicated to the loss of Frehley, his musical contributions, and the enduring mark he left on KISS fans.

“Could words adequately eulogize the ‘legend’ of Ace Frehley? I think not,” Vincent wrote. “To me a legend is all encompassing and all consuming, embracing the heart soul and mind of their individual audience. A legend is everlasting, emoting the same fan pride, well being and warmth to the person they have touched thru their artistry thru the passage of time. Thru light and dark, the effect of that artist remains steadfast in the fans he touched. Ace was all of that and much more.”

Vinnie continued, “Ace possessed that special something … a magic that touched his fans, and they loved him deeply. And they are crying for him now.”

He added, “Even during Ace’s more difficult moments, his legion of fans did not abandon him. They stood with him and cheered him on to let Ace know they had his back and to show Ace he was loved no matter what. You can’t buy that. Ace brought the gift of everlasting childhood to all the fans who loved him. Everyone felt that way about Ace … [rock stars,] music gear companies and fans alike. Everyone loved him. Ace was the every man rock star. That’s what a legend is. That’s ACE FREHLEY.”

Vincent Recalled the First Time He Met Frehley

Vinnie also shared his recollections of the first time he met Frehley. It was in 1982, on the set of the video shoot for the Creatures of the Night single “I Love It Loud.” Vincent co-wrote the song with Gene Simmons and played guitar on that track. Frehley was credited as the lead guitarist on Creatures of the Night, but didn’t play at all on the album. Vinnie, meanwhile, played guitar on nearly every track, while also co-writing four of the songs.

Vincent had been brought on to help write songs and add guitar to KISS’ then-latest album shortly before Frehley officially left the group.

“In utter disbelief, the band [whose] records I was unfamiliar with were recording a song Gene and I wrote,” Vinnie commented. “[A]nd here I was, the new kid watching the magical persona Ace on stage rocking out to a song I wrote??? Surreal? Way past that.”

Vincent said he had a conversation with Frehley after knocking on Ace’s dressing-room door and introducing himself.

“I was nervous meeting the bigger than life legend himself,” he recalled. “I was green, lost for words and overwhelmed by Ace’s presence and the magnitude of fame Ace achieved in his amazing career. Yet in my one and only fleeting encounter with him[,] I read a person who lost their heart. His only words to me were, ‘hey kid. good luck. you’re gonna need it.’”

Vincent then noted, “He was more right than he could have imagined. We shook hands and wished each other luck and said goodbye.”

On the Second and Last Time Vincent Met Frehley

Vincent also discussed how he didn’t see Frehley again until May 2022, when he, Ace, ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, and founding KISS drummer Peter Criss all took part in an event called Creatures Fest in Nashville.

“[W]e met again in 2022 for a memorable music performance weekend in Nashville,” Vinnie shared. “During those [40] years [since 1982,] I never heard from Ace, we never crossed paths. … Suddenly it all changed in 2022. Ace and I shared a belated moment of bonding that felt good. Real good. No pretense. We liked each other!!! We came full circle from our beginning handshake in 1982 to meeting up for a very special Kiss legacy show.”

Regarding the event, Vincent said, “It was a weekend I will forever remember[,] fondly shared with Bruce Kulick, Ace, Peter Criss and myself as band members coming together for the first time in support of our individual legacy as we gave tribute to the band we were historically intertwined: the greatest band in the world, known as KISS. The band [whose] sum was greater than its parts.”

Vinnie’s Final Words About Ace and His Legacy

Near the end of his tribute, Vincent wrote, “Ace’s journey here is complete. He has walked through the portal into eternity. A door we all walk thru at some point. But what he leaves for all of us here are the images, the recordings, the performances, the happy memories of Ace the person, the man, the musical works and a magic character persona that was loved by everyone, young and old alike and a stage presence that will live forever.”

He added, “I’m forever proud and grateful to have shared the same Kiss ‘forever legacy’ as Ace. … [W]e were one f—ing hell of a great band.”

Vinnie concluded, “Cheers, my friend. You will be sorely missed by everyone and by me. I will hurt tomorrow and always as I am hurting now. Love light and peace, VINNIE VINCENT.”

(Photo by Jayme Thornton; Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)