‘American Idol’ Fans up in Arms Over Latest Luke Bryan Revelation

Katy Perry developed a strong bond with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie during their seven seasons together. On May 19, however, viewers bade an emotional farewell to the “Roar” hitmaker, 39. With Perry leaving to re-focus on her music career, fans are hopeful that her replacement can match that chemistry with Bryan and Richie. Unfortunately, an even bigger shake-up may be in store. Luke Bryan recently revealed that his Idol future—along with Richie’s—is still uncertain.

Luke Bryan Is Still Waiting to Hear From ABC

During a recent interview with Billboard, Luke Bryan threw out the names of several stars who are reportedly “in talks” to replace Katy Perry. The five-time Entertainer of the Year said that P!nk is on the list, along with fellow GRAMMY winners Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor.

This news wasn’t particularly surprising, especially since Meghan Trainor has been campaigning hard to take over Perry’s throne. What did come as a shock, however, was Bryan’s admission that he and Lionel Richie are also not guaranteed to return for season 23.

“It’s been something Disney been really tight-lipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan,” the “Play It Again” singer told Billboard. “We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

Representatives for American Idol declined to comment, according to Billboard. Viewers can likely expect an official announcement from ABC later in the summer.

Social Media Reacts to News: “People Won’t Watch”

Many viewers are still processing the thought of an American Idol season without Katy Perry. And those viewers were less than thrilled that they might also have to adjust to the absences of Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“@AmericanIdol PLEASE DO NOT GET RID OF LIONEL OR BRYAN,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “People won’t watch if you get rid of them! Please bring in a kind hearted sincere witty a lister female as qualified as Katy- such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood or Gwen Stefani.”

Kelly Clarkson, the show’s original winner, has already removed herself from the mix. As for Gwen Stefani, the “Hollaback Girl” singer will join NBC rival The Voice as a coach next season.

Featured image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images