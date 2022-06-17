Exclusive First Look: Graham Nash & Chris Stills Cover Everly Brothers Song from New Compilation Album

The Everly Brothers‘ music catalog is being rediscovered with the release of a new compilation album, titled Hey Doll Baby, which features deep cuts and hit songs.

Hey Doll Baby was the result of the Everly estates and Adria Petty, daughter of Tom Petty, wanting to shine a light on the musical legacy of Don and Phil Everly. Jason Everly, one of Phil’s sons, was particularly involved in this project alongside Adria. Together, they curated an album that best represents the soul of The Everly Brothers. Their efforts were also supported by Gibson Guitars who created a limited-edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 guitar. Read more about these recent releases HERE.

“We are overjoyed with the support from all of our friends across the music industry and incredibly grateful. Adria Petty and the Petty estate, in particular, have been the most amazing partners and friends through all this,” Jason Everly said in a statement. “We would not be here today without Adria Petty and her amazing team. I honestly don’t think my father and my uncle really understood their influence or how many lives their music touched.”

And to top it all off, on Father’s Day, the Gibson Garage is hosting a star-studded concert in celebration of the Hey Doll Baby album release. The concert will air Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on the official Everly Brothers’ YouTube, Facebook, and website.

American Songwriter is sharing an exclusive first look at Graham Nash and Chris Stills performing The Everly Brothers’ song “So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad).” “So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)” is also a track on the recent compilation album. Check out the video below.

Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images/ Courtesy Gibson