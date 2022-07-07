Exclusive Premiere: Erin Grand Tackles Unavoidable Love on “Eye to Eye” Featuring Zack Dyer

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars, Erin Grand has her eyes on the country-pop prize. With a musicality, she describes as “pop country with a lot of soul,” Grand has definitely marked herself as one to watch as her star continues to rise.

She first popped up on the country-lined streets of Nashville with her sultry, driving single “Mood” in 2020. She followed up with the carefree “Better With Wine” the following year, ahead of her debut EP, Anything But Casual.

Now, Grand is starting up a new era with the soulful “Eye to Eye,” premiering exclusively with American Songwriter. Her newest single features low-end harmony from fellow country up-and-comer Zack Dyer. Together the duo touches on head over heels, unavoidable love. They sing in the chorus, You and I, eye to eye / dancing to the b-side baby holding me tight / Just me and you, what a view.

“This song really shows the most soulful side of my voice and that’s really what I’m leaning into now at this point in my career,” Grand told American Songwriter. “The song is about two people who told each other they wouldn’t fall in love, but they just can’t help themselves after they meet. Neither of them wanted a relationship, but once they realized how perfect they were for each other, they couldn’t fight it.”

The song was co-written by Grand, Alex Kiel, and Cody Cooper in a writing session that was “one of the easiest” Grand had ever been a part of.

“I had come in with the title, and we all loved it and wrote it in less than an hour,” she added. “The chorus is my favorite part of the song because it has so many little words and phrases that dance around the ‘eye to eye’ concept.

“I can’t wait to open up this new chapter of music. I’ve been waiting to show people my true sound for a very long time, and I feel like ‘Eye to Eye’ does just that,” Grand said.

The track is smoky, country-tinged pop to the nth degree. Check out “Eye to Eye” below.

Photo by Catherine Powell / Courtesy of Elicity PR