Carly Pearce to Make 100th Grand Ole Opry Appearance, Launches Opry Merch Line

Opry member Carly Pearce performed on Tuesday night’s (March 21) Grand Old Opry and announced her return for her 100th appearance in the iconic circle on April 11.

Pearce made her Opry debut on May 30, 2015, prior to landing her record deal with Big Machine in 2017. Pearce’s 100th Opry show will feature special guests and fellow Opry members The Isaacs and Ricky Skaggs. The show will be captured to air on Circle Television as a special “Opry Live” on April 22. The show can be heard on April 11 on WSM Radio and SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse.

“When I made my Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015, I had hopes and dreams that I would be able to align with them in a much larger way as my career progressed,” said Pearce in a statement. “To now be at my 100th performance and to think about everything that has happened in the years that followed my debut, I am so proud to be a member of the Opry and know that they are a true partner of mine.”

In celebration of the 100th show, Pearce launched a personally-curated merchandise line with Opry Entertainment, which will feature tee shirts, sweatshirts and other giftable items. All of the items will have a retro-inspired feel. Additional collections, inspired by Pearce’s music, will be announced throughout the year.

The Pearce merchandise collective is exclusively available on Opry entertainment websites and in Opry Entertainment retail stores in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I am also so excited to have a new merchandise line launching with the Grand Ole Opry,” Pearce said. “It will forever be a huge part of my story and a huge passion in my life to continue to keep the Opry at the forefront of our genre.”

“As Carly steps into the circle for the 100th time, we are thrilled to partner with her to design this unique co-branded merchandise collection to celebrate the milestone performance,” Jim Decker, Opry Entertainment’s vice president of retail said. “Our exclusive co-branded merchandise is specially created with the fans of Carly and the Grand Ole Opry in mind.”

Pearce will release her new album, 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City), on March 24. The album is a “live retelling” of her critically-acclaimed album 29, recorded during an intimate concert event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Pre-order the album, HERE.

