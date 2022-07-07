Post Malone to Give Virtual Reality Performance of ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ with Fleet Foxes, Kid Laroi and More

Post Malone is set to give a virtual reality (VR) performance of his recent album titled Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience. Hosted by Meta and directed by Lewis Smithingham and produced by Westbrook Media and Media.Monks, the 40-minute, 180-degree experience was created specifically for VR, and visually complements the recent release of Post Malone’s fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache.

Premiering on July 30, the immersive performance also features appearances by Fleet Foxes (“Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol”), Roddy Ricch (“Cooped Up”), and The Kid Laroi (“Wasting Angels”) on the respective Twelve Carat Toothache tracks.

“What really appealed to me was Meta being a great partner and allowing us to go absolutely nuts to create some of the most epic s–t ever,” said Post Malone. “It’s just a really cool, really different way to experience the album.”

Airing at Venues within Horizon Worlds through Sept. 30—a free online virtual reality app where users can enjoy VR via Meta Quest headsets—the film will also be available via Oculus TV on Meta Quest 2 and on Post Malone’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Opening and listening to a new album had always been an experience for me,” said Malone, “and now with VR and what Meta is doing, it’s taking the meaning of an album experience to another level.”

This fall, Malone will kick off his 38-show Twelve Carat Tour across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch, beginning on Sept. 10 before concluding on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves