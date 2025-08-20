Exclusive Premiere: Watch the Music Video for Blackberry Smoke’s New Bad Company Cover, Featuring Paul Rodgers & Mastodon’s Brann Dailor

As the October 24 release approaches of the star-studded Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company album, a second advance single has just been released. A new version of the 1976 Bad Company song “Run with the Pack” by veteran country-rock band Blackberry Smoke is available now via streaming services.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new rendition of the tune also features Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers himself on backing vocals. Drummer/singer Brann Dailor of the heavy metal band Mastodon has contributed percussion and additional backing vocals to the track.

American Songwriter is presenting the world premiere of the music video for Blackberry Smoke’s cover of “Run with the Pack.” The clip features the band playing the melodic-rock anthem in the studio. Rodgers also is seen singing his vocal parts alone in a separate studio. In addition, Dailor is captured recording backing vocals with Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr and guitarist Paul Jackson.

Starr discussed his appreciation for Bad Company and “Run with the Pack” in a statement.

“Bad Company has always been one of those bands that just hits you in the chest—raw, soulful and real,” he said. “‘Run with the Pack’ is like a masterclass in groove and grit. There’s simplicity to it that’s so powerful—no frills, just feel. You don’t need to dress it up—it’s just honest.”

Starr added, “Paul Rodgers’ voice is cool confidence, never overdone, just authentic. That kind of music doesn’t age; it just gets cooler.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers noted about the cover, “Blackberry Smoke absolutely channeled the essence of the song and everyone delivered from their souls. I love every aspect of their performance harmonies, guitars and delivery!”

More About “Run with the Pack”

“Run with the Pack” is the title track of Bad Company’s third studio album, which was released in January 1976. The song was written by Rodgers and released as the album’s lead single, although it failed to chart.

The Run with the Pack album, meanwhile, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the U.K. chart. It’s been certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 1 million copies in the U.S.

More About Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is a 10-track collection featuring renditions of some of Bad Company’s biggest hits and most popular tunes, performed by various rock, country, and Americana acts. In addition, the aforementioned Rodgers appears on three tracks, while Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke is featured on one tune.

Besides Blackberry Smoke, the other artists who contributed the project include Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Slash and his side group Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, HARDY, The Pretty Wreckless, Halestorm, Charley Crockett, and The Struts.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company can be pre-ordered now. It will be available on CD, via digital formats, and as a limited-edition vinyl LP pressed on silver vinyl. Special bundles can be purchased at Bad Company’s official store pairing the CD or the LP with a T-shirt.

In April, a cover of Bad Company’s 1979 hit “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy” by British glam-rockers The Struts was released as the first advance track from the tribute album. It was made available as a limited-edition seven-inch white-vinyl single as part of the 2025 Record Store Day event. Then, in July, the track was released via digital formats. A companion music video for the tune also debuted at The Struts’ official YouTube channel.

More About Bad Company

The tribute album will arrive shortly before Bad Company is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band will be among the honorees at a November 8 ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Bad Company was formed in 1973 by Rodgers and Kirke from Free, guitarist Mick Ralphs from Mott the Hoople, and ex-King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell. The band scored six Top-40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 during the ’70s.

Bad Company disbanded in 1982, and re-formed in 1986 with new singer Brian Howe. The group underwent a few other lineup changes during the 1980s and ’90s, before the original quartet reunited in 1998.

Bad Company re-formed again in 2001 without Ralphs or Burrell. Burrell died of a heart attack in 2006 at age 60.

From 2008 to 2016, the band toured off and on with a lineup that included Rodgers, Ralphs, and Kirke. Mick was forced to stop playing with the band in 2016 after suffering a debilitating stroke. Bad Company last toured in 2019. Sadly, Ralphs died in June from complications of his stroke. He was 81.

The original Bad Company lineup of Rodgers, Kirke, Ralphs, and Burrell will be the only members of the band inducted into the Rock Hall.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company Track List:

“Ready for Love” – HARDY “Shooting Star” – Halestorm (featuring Paul Rodgers) “Feel Like Makin’ Love” – Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators “Run with the Pack” – Blackberry Smoke (featuring Paul Rodgers and Brann Dailor) “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy” – The Struts “Bad Company” – Charley Crockett “Rock Steady” – Dirty Honey “Burnin’ Sky” – Black Stone Cherry “Seagull” – Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard (featuring Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke) “All Right Now” – The Pretty Reckless

(Photo by Andy Sapp; Photo by Ron Lyon)