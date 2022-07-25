Goo Goo Dolls Release New Single, “You Are The Answer,” Share Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band Goo Goo Dolls have released their latest single, “You Are The Answer,” and shared a number of tour dates.

Fans can check out the new song and string of shows here below.

The song is part of the band’s forthcoming studio album, Chaos In Bloom, which is set to drop on August 12. It will be the band’s 13th studio LP.

“You Are The Answer” is the second song released by Goo Goo Dolls from their new LP. Earlier this summer, the band released, “Yeah I Like You.” The band played a rendition of that single on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan for that show’s July 4th celebration.

Formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have gone on to big heights, specifically with the band’s track, “Iris,” which hit No. 1 for 18 straight weeks. Their 1995 album, A Boy Named Goo went double-platinum, Dizzy Up the Girl (1998) went five-times platinum.

Check out the tracklist for the new Goo Goo Dolls album below, as well as the new track and tour dates.

CHAOS IN BLOOM TRACKLISTING

Yeah, I Like You War Save Me From Myself Let The Sun Loving Life Going Crazy Day After Day Past Mistakes You Are The Answer Superstar

Goo Goo Dolls Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

July 22, 2022 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

July 23, 2022 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle

July 24, 2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

July 26, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 27, 2022 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

July 30, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

August 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 3, 2022 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 7, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 10, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 12, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 17, 2022 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 20, 2022 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

September 3, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

September 4, 2022 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater

September 12, 2022 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

September 13, 2022 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

September 15, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Mejer Gardens

September 17, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

September 18, 2022 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

September 20, 2022 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

September 21, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 22, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 24, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

