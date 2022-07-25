Goo Goo Dolls Release New Single, “You Are The Answer,” Share Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum band Goo Goo Dolls have released their latest single, “You Are The Answer,” and shared a number of tour dates.
Fans can check out the new song and string of shows here below.
The song is part of the band’s forthcoming studio album, Chaos In Bloom, which is set to drop on August 12. It will be the band’s 13th studio LP.
“You Are The Answer” is the second song released by Goo Goo Dolls from their new LP. Earlier this summer, the band released, “Yeah I Like You.” The band played a rendition of that single on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan for that show’s July 4th celebration.
Formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have gone on to big heights, specifically with the band’s track, “Iris,” which hit No. 1 for 18 straight weeks. Their 1995 album, A Boy Named Goo went double-platinum, Dizzy Up the Girl (1998) went five-times platinum.
Check out the tracklist for the new Goo Goo Dolls album below, as well as the new track and tour dates.
CHAOS IN BLOOM TRACKLISTING
- Yeah, I Like You
- War
- Save Me From Myself
- Let The Sun
- Loving Life
- Going Crazy
- Day After Day
- Past Mistakes
- You Are The Answer
- Superstar
Goo Goo Dolls Summer 2022 Tour Dates:
July 22, 2022 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino
July 23, 2022 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle
July 24, 2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield
July 26, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 27, 2022 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
July 30, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
August 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
August 3, 2022 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
August 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 7, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 10, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 12, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 17, 2022 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 20, 2022 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
September 3, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
September 4, 2022 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater
September 12, 2022 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater
September 13, 2022 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre
September 15, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Mejer Gardens
September 17, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
September 18, 2022 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
September 20, 2022 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
September 21, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
September 22, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
September 24, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
Photo by Claire Marie Vogel / Courtesy BB Gun Press