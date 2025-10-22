Famed Music Executive Jeff Cheen Dead at 80—Worked With John Lennon, Pink Floyd, & Deep Purple

While people tend to remember the artists of their favorite songs, behind those voices is an entire team tirelessly working to bring those ideas to life. From writers to musicians, some of the most memorable songs were collaborations. And when it came to music executive Jeff Cheen, he worked with legends like John Lennon, Deep Purple, Rick James, Steve Miller, and even Pink Floyd. He also helped take American Pop international. Sadly, Cheen recently passed away at 80.

Looking back on his career in the music industry, Cheen worked as an executive for Mercury, Capitol, Tetragrammaton, and Far Out Music. Just a sample of his resume, he also produced the first Pacific Rim Festival in Los Angeles. Not satisfied with American music only being in the United States, he pushed to expand blues, jazz, and reggae into China. That drive eventually led him to become a consultant for the Ministry of Culture for the People’s Republic of China.

Not straying too far from the studio, he worked alongside Tang Dynasty, which was a Chinese heavy metal band. Living in Beijing and Hong Kong for over a decade, Cheen returned to the United States to continue his work in the music industry.

Bang Honor Jeff Chen: “See You On The Other Side”

Among those who paid tribute to Cheen was the band Bang. Having collaborated with Cheen over the years, the band wrote, “Sad to hear the news of our friend Jeff Cheen … Jeff was the Producer of our Mother & Music albums on Capitol Records … we shared a lot of good times together and had a blast recording together … he will be sorely missed … Rest In Peace Jeff … Love you my friend … see you on the other side.”

Fans of the group also paid their respects to Cheen. “Man.. so sorry for the lost. Jeff sounds like an amazing guy. May he rest in peace.”

Outside of music, Cheen married his wife, Chunhong, in 2015. Having battled cancer, Cheen’s wife announced his passing, leaving behind two children and grandchildren. Although passing away, the legacy of Cheen continues to echo through the countless artists he inspired, the boundaries he broke, and the music that will keep his spirit alive for generations to come.

