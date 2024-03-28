Laurel Cove Music Festival 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Laurel Cove Music Festival announced its killer lineup for the 2024 Appalachian music fest. Red Clay Strays and Wyatt Flores will headline the two-day events, and there will be a ton of supporting acts as well. Drayton Farley, Kat Hasty, Luna & The Mountain Jets, and Eric Bolander are just a few who will be performing this summer at the Kentucky-based festival.

Unfortunately, tickets have sold out. Luckily, fans have at least one option left to score festival passes. We’ll break down how to get your hands on tickets to Laurel Cove Music Fest before they’re completely gone!

Laurel Cove Music Festival 2024 will begin on Friday, June 7 in Pineville, KY at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater. The two-day fest will end on Saturday, June 7.

The fest has sold out, and it doesn’t look like there’s a ticket exchange or a waiting list on the festival website. However, it does look like some tickets are still available over at Stubhub.

Stubhub is our top choice for a secondary ticketing platform. Not only can you get last-minute tickets to concerts and passes to sold-out festivals, but you’ll also benefit from the FanProtect Program. This program was put in place to ensure all purchases on Stubhub are protected from scams and illegitimate tickets. Nobody wants to deal with that, and with Stubhub, you won’t have to!

While there are some spots left on Stubhub, once those spots are gone, there won’t be any more to sell, period. Tickets are going to be completely gone soon, so grab your spot ASAP!

Friday, June 7 – Pineville, KY – Laurel Cove Amphitheater

Saturday, June 8 – Pineville, KY – Laurel Cove Amphitheater

