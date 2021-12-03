Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box” for Hanukkah Sessions Day 5

On Thursday (December 2), rocker Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin, and Grohl’s talented daughter, Violet, shared a cover of Amy Winehouse’s song, “Take the Box,” for day five of Grohl and Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions.

Winehouse, who released the song in 2004 on her record, Frank, performs the track slow and somber, demonstrating her rather exquisite range and talent. Violet too has a dynamic, smoky voice, a vibrato worthy of Winehouse’s.

This isn’t the first time the two have publicly collaborated. Last year, Grohl brought Violet on stage to perform a cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young.”

“Violet is the first one to tell anyone that she’s the best singer in the family,” papa said to the onlooking crowd as his daughter rolled her eyes with a laugh. Then the song came, beautifully. The crowd ate it up. What a debut!

Grohl posted about the release on the Foo Fighters Twitter page, saying, “Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon…Ms. @amywinehouse and ‘Take The Box.'”

Despite this song's mention of a "Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas," it's common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon…Ms. @amywinehouse and "Take The Box."#hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah #chanukah pic.twitter.com/8lqgCVFgjO — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 2, 2021

Previously, Grohl (who is not Jewish) and Kurstin (who is) have released covers for the now-annual series, including Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” and Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana.” The idea for the series came to the two musicians in 2020. For it, the duo releases a new cover song by Jewish artists over each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

The first edition of Grohl and Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions had the duo releasing versions of songs like “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys, “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan, and “Rock and Roll” by The Velvet Underground.

Check out all the videos from this year below.

And for more on Grohl and his Foo Fighters, check out their recent tour updates here, including a recent cancelled date due to COVID-19 protocol disagreements.

Dave Grohl Photo: Jeff Auger/Live Nation