Fans React to Darius Rucker’s Viral Mugshot After Drug Arrest in Tennessee

Fans reacted with a mix of concern and derision when TMZ released Darius Rucker’s mugshot online Thursday (Feb. 1) following the “Wagon Wheel” singer’s drug arrest in Tennessee.

“Bro looks like The Avengers,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, possibly referring to Rucker’s wide eyes and slightly agape mouth.

Other comments were more sympathetic: “Gosh I hate to hear that about Darius,” another user wrote. “I hope he has a support system.”

Rucker was booked into the Williamson County jail at about 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time Thursday on two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and a separate count for violating the state’s vehicle registration law, TMZ reported. Expired tags on Rucker’s vehicle apparently led to the final charge.

“Free him now,” another fan commented, with others chiming in their agreement: “Free hootie,” “FREE RUCK!!!!”

The 57-year-old singer bonded out an hour later and was no longer in custody Thursday evening, according to TMZ.

Both drug charges are class A misdemeanors under Tennessee law and can result in one year of jail time and fines up to $2,500.

Another fan expressed solidarity by commenting, “Burnin one for @dariusrucker,” with another remarking that “Darius Rucker just got SO much cooler.”

Puns also flourished on social media following Rucker’s arrest, eliciting comments like, “Not Hootie doing some Blow(fish.)”

Others commenters speculated at the possibility marijuana led to Rucker’s arrest, with many voicing their opposition if that were the case. Although marijuana decriminalization is becoming increasingly common nationwide, Tennessee is one of 11 states that have yet to legalize cannabis.

“Let the guy go home. So what was he doing? Smokin a little weed? Ugh. Ridiculous,” one user wrote on X.

No further details were available on Rucker’s arrest Thursday evening, including what kind of controlled substances led to the charges.

