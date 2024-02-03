New Darius Rucker Arrest Details Emerge: Incident Stems From Traffic Stop a Year Ago

Both rock and country fans were shocked when Tennessee police arrested singer Darius Rucker. Authorities charged him with three misdemeanors — driving with expired registration and two for simple possession with casual exchange.

However, new details have emerged about Rucker’s arrest. According to TMZ, the actual traffic stop happened last year on February 19 to be exact. Police pursued no charges at the time, but authorities issued a warrant for Rucker’s arrest in January.

Upon learning of the warrant, Rucker turned himself in to the police to be booked. Reportedly, Franklin police stopped Rucker after noticing expired tags on his vehicle. Upon a further search of Rucker’s vehicle, police discovered both a THC pen and 14 unmarked purple pills. Rucker alleged his girlfriend gave him them.

Police officers also found a small marijuana joint on Rucker’s person. However, the singer denied being under the influence. Officers then released Rucker without charges. However, authorities finally tested the pills discovering them to be Psilocin, an ingredient in magic mushrooms.

Darius Rucker Arrested

As such, they issued a warrant for Rucker’s arrest. Psilocin is a Scheduled 1 controlled substance. These are drugs with no clear medical uses and with a high chance for abuse, according to classification by the government.

Rucker turned himself in earlier this week. He posted release with a $10,000 bail. As far as Rucker’s charges, simple possession is knowingly having drugs. According to Tennessee law, “It is an offense for a person to knowingly possess or casually exchange a controlled substance, unless the substance was obtained directly from, or pursuant to, a valid prescription or order of a practitioner while acting in the course of professional practice.”

Meanwhile, Rucker also faces casual exchange charges as part of the possession charges. According to the Tennessean, the phrase refers to “the spontaneous passing of a small amount of an illegal drug, regardless whether money is received for the exchange of the illegal drug.”

According to Tennessee Code 39-17-48, Rucker could face up to a year in jail for each charge if convicted. Likewise, the fine for simple possession ranges from $250 to $2,500. Currently, Rucker has issued no statement about his current arrest. However, his lawyer issued a statement to media, saying Rucker is “fully cooperating with authorities related to the misdemeanor charges.”

It remains to be seen what will happen as a result of the case.

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]