Taylor Swift vs. Travis Kelce: The Power Couple Is Going Head-To-Head for an Award

International power couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have boosted their hardware collection this year. In February, Swift made GRAMMY history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. A week later, the “Anti-Hero” singer went wild cheering for Kelce after the tight end helped lead his Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl win. Now Swift and Kelce, both 34, are looking to collect more trophies at the upcoming 2024 Webby Awards. But they’ll have to face off against each other first.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Both Nominated For Online Collaborations

The Webby Awards honor excellence on the Internet and are presented annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) — a judging body of more than 3,000 members. Called “the Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times, the Webbys hand out awards in nine major media types.

Swift and Kelce will go head-to-head in the category Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social). Kelce is in the running for that time he dressed himself like a Cheesecake Factory bag.

Travis Kelce Jokes About His ‘Cheesecake Factory Bag’ Outfit: ‘This Is My Pitch to Get in a Wes Anderson Film’ https://t.co/j6EfowaSkG — People (@people) January 24, 2024

Swift’s team-up with Vote.org for National Voter Registration Day landed her a nomination right next to her man. With a single Instagram post from the “Karma” singer in September 2023, Vote.org recorded more than 35,000 registrations.

As one X/Twitter user pointed out, these nominations are quite fitting for the world-famous pair. “What I love is both were born organically from Taylor’s passion about voting and Trav’s for fashion,” they wrote.

What I love is both were born organically from Taylor’s passion about voting and Trav’s for fashion. I didn’t know about the Cheesecake Factory being one either but I found this article detailing the quick approach to making it one. https://t.co/RIDsWmxd34 — Rachel 🤍 Tortured Era 🤍 (@rachelshouse) April 2, 2024

Travis Says Taylor Is His ‘Everyday Playlist’

A little competition seems unlikely to strain the couple’s terminally supportive relationship. Kelce recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight about Swift’s impact on his musical tastes.

“She’s so amazing at what she does,” the Pro Bowler said. “And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It’s been fun to hear her take on it.”

A self-described “music junkie,” Kelce says his tastes are “all over the place,” especially on game days. “I play everything, from the old school jock jams from being a little kid… It’s definitely a variety of music,” the Super Bowl champ said. “I just can’t pick one thing.”

When it comes to his girlfriend’s work, though, ” That’s my everyday playlist,” Kelce said. “Not just my game day.”

